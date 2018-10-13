﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Parupalli Kashyap Loses Passport In Amsterdam, Seeks External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's Help

Kashyap was once India's top player and was ranked as high as sixth in the world.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 October 2018
File Photo
Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Saturday has requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help after he lost his passport in Amsterdam while travelling to Odense for the Denmark Open.

Kashyap, 32, took to social media site Twitter and shared his ordeal. Addressing to Swaraj, the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrote, "Good Morning Ma’am, I’ve lost my passport at Amsterdam last night. I have to travel to Denmark Open, French Open and Saarloux Open, Germany. My ticket for Denmark is on Sunday, 14th October. I request help in this matter."

In the same tweet, he also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Plagued by injuries, Kashyap has failed to realise his full potential. He was once India's top player and was ranked as high as sixth in the world.

