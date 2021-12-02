Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti Unveils PDP's Internal Newsletter "Speak Up"

The "Speak UP" newsletter seeks to reach out to the PDP cadre about the party's stand on the current situation and political issues of Jammu and Kashmir.

2021-12-02T21:15:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 9:15 pm

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) internal newsletter 'Speak Up' was unveiled by party president Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar. It was released at Mehbooba's residence in the presence of senior PDP leaders Naeem Akhtar, Abdul Rehman Veeri and Ghulam Nabi Lone.

"A little over two years have passed since Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status. Since then, every decision taken by the current government has been with the sole aim of collective punishment and humiliation of Kashmiris," the editorial of the newsletter read.

"Our economy lies in tatters, the security situation is grim and the pervasive feeling of disquiet, and anger simmers," it read.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Mehbooba Mufti Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Magazine PDP
