Parrikar Undergoing Series Of Tests: AIIMS

Outlook Web Bureau 16 September 2018
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is undergoing a series of tests at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, hospital sources said Sunday.

Parrikar, who has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment, is admitted in the old private ward under the supervision of Pramod Garg from the Department of Gastroenterology.

"He is currently undergoing a series of tests," sources said.

Parrikar, 62, was flown to the national capital owing to his declining health.

He had returned from the US in the first week of September, days after which he was admitted to a hospital at Candolim in north Goa.

Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.

