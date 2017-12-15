Parliament Winter Session Begins: Here Is A List Of Issues That Will Be Discussed

As Parliament winter session begins today, the Muslim Women's (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 related to triple talaq and legislation on granting Constitutional status to the Backward Class Commission are among the important bills that will be tabled for discussion and passage.

Around 41 items of Government Business (40 Bills and 1 Financial Item) have been identified and will be taken up in both the houses of Parliament, which includes - The Central Goods & Services Tax (Compensation to States)Bill 2017, the High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Condition of Services) Amendment Bill, 2017.

Following is the list of issues that will be taken up in Parliament -

I- Bills for Introduction, Consideration and Passing

1. The Central Goods and Services Tax(Compensation to States)Bill, 2017;

2. The Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2017

3. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code(Amendment) Bill, 2017

4. The Consumer Protection Bill, 2017

5. The 'Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes and Protection of Interest of Depositors' Interest Bill, 2017

6. The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017

7. The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017

8. The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017

9. The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017

10. The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017

11. The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions Third (Amendment) Bill, 2017

12. The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill 2017

II- Bills for Consideration and Passing

(A) Bills pending in Lok Sabha

1. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2017;

2. The Repealing and Amending (Second) Bill, 2017;

3. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017;

4. The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017;

5. The Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2017;

6. The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017;

7. The Right of Children Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017;

8. The National Sports University Bill, 2017;

9. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016;

10. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016;

11. The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2016;

12. The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2016;

13. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016;

14. The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017; and

15. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Third Amendment) Bill, 2017as returned by Rajya Sabha with amendment.

(B) Bills pending in Rajya Sabha

1. The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013;

2. The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 as passed by Lok Sabha;

3. The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha;

4. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha;

5. The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy(IIPE) Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha;

6. The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha;

7. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha;

8. The Indian Institute of Management Bill 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha;

9. The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment)Bill, 2017 as passed by LokSabha; and

10. The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017as passed by Lok Sabha

III- Financial Business

1. Second Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants (including Railways) for 2017-18

The Cabinet meeting will take place at 1 pm, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting will take place at 4 pm in Parliament on Friday.

The session, which is set to commence more than a month after its schedule, will end on January 5, 2018.

This session of the Parliament will have 14 sittings.

ANI