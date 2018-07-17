Parliament Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow: What To Expect

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on with both the BJP and the Opposition looking to set the tone for some key state polls before the next Lok Sabha elections in less than 10 months.

Main points

The government is keen to push politically significant legislations like triple talaq bill that criminalises instant divorce pronounced by Muslim men and also the OBC bill that seeks constitutional status for a commission meant for backward classes, a massive voting bloc being wooed by the saffron party. Dalit issues are also likely to be raised in the session. The TDP is likely to push for a no-confidence motion against the government for denying Andhra Pradesh special category status. Its motion was not taken up in the last session as the Speaker said the Lok Sabha was not in order. Farm issues are also likely to figure among the key issues with the BJP set to cite the government's move to raise MSP for several crops as a proof of its pro-farmers credentials while the opposition looking to corner it over alleged farm distress.

The row over Congress president Rahul Gandhi's reported statement that his party is for Muslims is also set to cast its shadow, with the BJP accusing the Congress of "Muslim appeasement", even as the opposition party has denied that he ever made these comments.

If the BJP would like to push the issue into political centre stage, opposition parties, which are seen to be closing ranks to take on the ruling NDA, would target the government over its alleged failures on economic front, nationwide cases of lynching, political crisis in Kashmir and price rise.

Many believe that the upcoming session may turn out to be as tumultuous as the preceding Budget Session, which was a virtual washout with key legislations, including the Finance Bill, passed without any debate due to continuous ruckus.

