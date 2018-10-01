﻿
Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Host A Baby Shower

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who hosted a baby shower, were celebrated with love by fellow Bollywood friends. Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu attended the celebration

01 October 2018
Neha Dhupia's Baby Shower
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who are expecting their first child, hosted a baby shower on Sunday at Mumbai’s Olive Bar & Kitchen.  

The baby shower seemed like a fun bash with Bollywood celebrities showering her with love. Neha’s pregnancy glow on her face was too hard to miss.

Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra among others shared photos from Neha Dhupia’s baby shower.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Karan Johar and many other celebrities  were seen posing for photos with the soon-to-be-mom Neha Dhupia.

Here are some moments from her baby shower:

