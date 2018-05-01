The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
01 May 2018 Last Updated at 6:31 pm National

Parents Responsible For Incidents Of Rape, Says BJP MLA

The MLA said that parents should keep a strict vigil on their children till the age of 15 and they shouldn't be allowed to roam around freely.
Outlook Web Bureau
Parents Responsible For Incidents Of Rape, Says BJP MLA
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
Parents Responsible For Incidents Of Rape, Says BJP MLA
outlookindia.com
2018-05-01T18:33:43+0530

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Surendra Singh on Monday blamed parents for the increasing incidents of rape in the country and suggested that this can be prevented only by not allowing young boys and girl to use smartphones.

The MLA said that parents should keep a strict vigil on their children till the age of 15 and they shouldn't be allowed to roam around freely.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Parents of youths are responsible for growing incidents of rape as they do not take care of their wards. Children up to 15 years of age should be kept under strict vigil, they shouldn't be allowed to roam around freely and use smartphones," MLA Surendra Singh added.

Children should not be given undue freedom, he said, and asked parents not to give mobile phones to them.

His comments came at a time when cases of rape from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao came to the fore.

In Kathua, an eight-year-old victim, who was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed and in Uttar Pradesh's unnao, where a teenager alleged BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau BJP Rape National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : West Bengal Panchayat Polls Date Tentative, Not Final, Says Calcutta HC
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters