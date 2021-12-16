Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Panther Quant Partners With Black Dog Venture To Launch AI-Based Crypto Platform

Black Dog Venture Partners has got into a tie-up with Black Dog Venture Partners to launch an AI-based cryptocurrency trading and NFT platform. Scott Kelly, the CEO of Block Dog Venture Partners, will join the company as a strategic advisor.

Panther Quant Partners With Black Dog Venture To Launch AI-Based Crypto Platform

Trending

Panther Quant Partners With Black Dog Venture To Launch AI-Based Crypto Platform
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T11:04:40+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 11:04 am

Panther Quant, an AI (Artificial intelligence) based algorithmic trading platform has announced a strategic partnership with Black Dog Venture Partners to launch an AI cryptocurrency trading and NFT platform, a release shared by the company stated on Wednesday, December 15. 

Scott Kelly, the CEO of Block Dog Venture Partners, will join the company as a strategic advisor as he has 30-year background in fundraising, marketing, sales, training and publicity. 

NFTs are a type of digital asset which use the blockchain to document the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles. While, Cryptocurrency is decentralised digital money that’s based on blockchain technology.

The press release further noted that in 2020, the collective market capitalization of cryptocurrencies grew around 300 per cent to $758 billion in 2020 and had hit $3 trillion as the end of 2021 is approaching.

 

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Panther Quant to launch a leading-edge A.I. based cryptocurrency platform," said Scott Kelly, CEO of Black Dog Venture Partners. "Their innovative use of NFTs provides traders with the opportunity to share their research and increase returns for all. We are excited about the opportunities this holds."

Globally, the total market cap of NFTs is $20,864,784.05 as of December 15, 2021, according to global crypto exchange coinmarketcap.com and increased by 9.64 per cent in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total global crypto market cap is $2.17 trillion which is decreasing, a 0.27 per cent in the last 24 hours. 

Manav Bajaj, Panther Quant founder, added, "Partnering with BDVP and having Scott on board as our Strategic Advisor is certainly going to be very transformative not just for the project's growth but also for the team as it will push us to work more harder and more efficiently. We are very thrilled about this Partnership as Scott's vast expertise & knowledge is most certainly going to make Panther Quant a huge success."

 

"This partnership will add a great amount of credibility because of vast experience Kelly possess. This will in return increase the confidence of people investing in cryptocurrency through our platform. The platform also focuses on the need to analyse the data and beliefs of the market to provide the trader an in-depth insight into the crypto market", Bajaj further added.

Tags

Outlook Money Team Cryptocurrency AI Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

CMS Info Systems IPO: Check Price Band, Open Date, And More

CMS Info Systems IPO: Check Price Band, Open Date, And More

Infosys, HCL, NTPC Share Among Top Gainer As Sensex Rallies Over 500 Points

BTC Climbs Higher Though Fed Speeds Taper; IMF Chief Says Emerging Economy Must Regulate Cryptos

Bank Strike Today and Tomorrow: Know The Key Reason And Its Impact

Fed Reserve Signals Three Rate Hikes. Will This Impact Indian Stock Market?

These 12 Stocks Can Deliver Profitable Gains In Today's Trading Session

As Home Loan Tenure Goes Up, So Does Interest Outgo But EMI Decreases

Only 15% Crypto Investors In India Are Women, Situation No Different Globally

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Advertisement

More from Business

ASA Bans 7 Crypto Ads In The UK; More Changes Likely On Crypto Bill In India

ASA Bans 7 Crypto Ads In The UK; More Changes Likely On Crypto Bill In India

Crypto Bill On Hold, Govt of India May Take Ordinance Route On Cryptocurrency

Crypto Bill On Hold, Govt of India May Take Ordinance Route On Cryptocurrency

Digital Lending In India: More Than 60% Loans Came From NBFCs

Digital Lending In India: More Than 60% Loans Came From NBFCs

Dogecoin fell over 5 %, Binance Ties With Indonesian Telco To Form Crypto Exchange

Dogecoin fell over 5 %, Binance Ties With Indonesian Telco To Form Crypto Exchange

Read More from Outlook

Cricket Controversy Unlimited: Virat Kohli Junks Sourav Ganguly's Captaincy Narrative

Cricket Controversy Unlimited: Virat Kohli Junks Sourav Ganguly's Captaincy Narrative

Jayanta Oinam / India Test captain Virat Kohli contradicted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's claim that the cricket board had requested him not to step down as the captain of the T20 team.

Only 15% Crypto Investors In India Are Women, Situation No Different Globally

Only 15% Crypto Investors In India Are Women, Situation No Different Globally

Harsh Kumar / Women investors in India are gradually taking to cryptocurrencies but the number is considerably low as high volatility is a big deterrent for investors who prefer stability.

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test, Live: Australia Reach 45/1 At Dinner Break

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test, Live: Australia Reach 45/1 At Dinner Break

Koushik Paul / Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test and England look for redemption after losing the first Test in Brisbane. Get here live cricket scores of AUS v ENG second Test.

Where Comedy Is Not A Relief, But A Constant Build-Up Of Tension

Where Comedy Is Not A Relief, But A Constant Build-Up Of Tension

Kushal Poddar / Stand-up comedians, ‘two-nation theory’ and other stories that failed to tickle our funny bones

Advertisement