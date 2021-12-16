Panther Quant Partners With Black Dog Venture To Launch AI-Based Crypto Platform

Panther Quant, an AI (Artificial intelligence) based algorithmic trading platform has announced a strategic partnership with Black Dog Venture Partners to launch an AI cryptocurrency trading and NFT platform, a release shared by the company stated on Wednesday, December 15.

Scott Kelly, the CEO of Block Dog Venture Partners, will join the company as a strategic advisor as he has 30-year background in fundraising, marketing, sales, training and publicity.

NFTs are a type of digital asset which use the blockchain to document the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles. While, Cryptocurrency is decentralised digital money that’s based on blockchain technology.

The press release further noted that in 2020, the collective market capitalization of cryptocurrencies grew around 300 per cent to $758 billion in 2020 and had hit $3 trillion as the end of 2021 is approaching.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Panther Quant to launch a leading-edge A.I. based cryptocurrency platform," said Scott Kelly, CEO of Black Dog Venture Partners. "Their innovative use of NFTs provides traders with the opportunity to share their research and increase returns for all. We are excited about the opportunities this holds."

Globally, the total market cap of NFTs is $20,864,784.05 as of December 15, 2021, according to global crypto exchange coinmarketcap.com and increased by 9.64 per cent in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total global crypto market cap is $2.17 trillion which is decreasing, a 0.27 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Manav Bajaj, Panther Quant founder, added, "Partnering with BDVP and having Scott on board as our Strategic Advisor is certainly going to be very transformative not just for the project's growth but also for the team as it will push us to work more harder and more efficiently. We are very thrilled about this Partnership as Scott's vast expertise & knowledge is most certainly going to make Panther Quant a huge success."

"This partnership will add a great amount of credibility because of vast experience Kelly possess. This will in return increase the confidence of people investing in cryptocurrency through our platform. The platform also focuses on the need to analyse the data and beliefs of the market to provide the trader an in-depth insight into the crypto market", Bajaj further added.