Panneerselvam Inducted In TN Govt, PM Congratulates Him, Assures Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today assured all possible support to the E K Palaniswami government of Tamil Nadu in which O Panneerselvam was inducted as Deputy Chief Minister following merger of two AIADMK factions.



Soon after the swearing-in, Modi congratulated Panneerselvam and others who took oath.



"I congratulate Thiru O Panneerselvam & others who took oath today. I hope Tamil Nadu scales newer heights of progress in the years to come," the prime minister tweeted.



"Centre assures all possible support to CM Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami & Dy CM Thiru O Panneerselvam for the growth of TN," he added in another tweet.



Panneerselvam, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu who headed rebel AIADMK faction before the merger, was administered the oath of office and secrecy in Chennai by Governor Vidyasagar Rao.



He was interim chief minister twice when Jayalalithaa stepped down due to cases against her, and then chief minister following her death on December 5, 2016.



His close aide K Pandiarajan was sworn-in as minister for Tamil official language and Tamil culture.

PTI