The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
30 December 2017 Last Updated at 9:22 am International News Analysis

Palestine Envoy Attends Rally With Hafiz Saeed, India Says 'Taking Up The Matter Strongly'

Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad Walid Abu Ali attended a large rally organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council in Rawalpindi,
Outlook Web Bureau
Palestine Envoy Attends Rally With Hafiz Saeed, India Says 'Taking Up The Matter Strongly'
Courtesy: Twitter
Palestine Envoy Attends Rally With Hafiz Saeed, India Says 'Taking Up The Matter Strongly'
outlookindia.com
2017-12-30T09:26:35+0530

India will strongly take up with Palestine the issue of its ambassador in Pakistan attending a rally organised by Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

"We have seen reports in this regard. We are taking up the matter strongly with the Palestinian ambassador in New Delhi and with the Palestinian authorities," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He was reacting to a query on reports and photographs of the Palestinian ambassador participating in the rally.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to reports, Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad Walid Abu Ali attended a large rally organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council in Rawalpindi, Pakistan this morning.

Difa-e-Pakistan (Defence of Pakistan) Council (DPC) is an alliance of Islamist groups in Pakistan, including Saeed's outfit.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Hafiz Muhammad Saeed Pakistan Palestine Diplomacy & Foreign Policy Terror Groups Indo-Pak International News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 22 Indian Teens Go Missing In France, CBI Files Complaint
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters