Pak's Treatment Of 'Convicted Terrorist' Jadhav Justified, Says Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal

Amid growing voices against Pakistan for violating mutual understandings on Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family on Monday, Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Kumar defended the country saying it did what was befitting to do for a convicted 'terrorist'.

"Agar unhone (Pakistan) Kulbhushan Jadhav ko aatankwadi apne desh mein mana hai, to wo uss hisaab se vyavhaar karenge, humare desh mein bhi aatankwadiyon ke saath aisa hi vyavhaar karna chahiye, kada vyavhar karna chahiye (If Pakistan has convicted Jadhav as a terrorist in their country, they will behave in a certain manner. India should also treat terrorists the same, tough way), " ANI quoted Agarwal as saying.

He also wondered why country's media was only talking about Jadhav when there were many others who were languishing in Pakistani jails.

Jadhav, who was captured in March last year, was convicted of espionage and terrorism, an accusation that India has dismissed as concocted.

Eight months after the Pakistan military court sentenced him to death, Pakistan allowed him to meet his wife and mother, albeit amid intense scrutiny.

The 40-minute meeting, which took place after many representations, was held at the heavily guarded Foreign Affairs Ministry building, and came after the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) asked Pakistan in May to stay 47-year-old Jadhav's execution.

During the Zero Hour at the Parliament today, members of various political parties, including the Congress, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress and AIADMK, strongly protested the way Jadhav's family members were treated by Pakistan authorities. External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said the government will make a statement in the Lok Sabha tomorrow.

India, on Tuesday, raised objections to the meeting, which Pakistan claimed was allowed to be held on 'humanitarian grounds.'

India also accused Pakistan of disregarding cultural and religious sensibilities of family members under the pretext of security.

"This included removal of mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, as well as a change in attire that was not warranted by security," it said.

During yesterday's meeting, whose pictures were released by Pakistan, Jadhav was seen sitting behind a glass screen while his mother and wife sat on the other side. They spoke through intercom and the entire 40-minute proceedings appeared to have been recorded on video.

India said that "for some inexplicable reason, despite her repeated requests", Jadhav's wife's shoes were not returned to her after the meeting.

