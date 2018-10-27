Pakistani Army Chief Confirms Death Sentence To 14 Terrorists

Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed death sentence to 14 terrorists belonging to banned militant groups who were convicted by special military courts.

The Army said that Bajwa "confirmed death sentences awarded to 14 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism".

The military courts were set up soon after the Peshawar attack of December 2014 that killed nearly 150 schoolchildren for speedy trial of militants in Pakistan.



The terrorists were involved in attacks including Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies, killing innocent civilians and destroying educational institutions and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Hotel in the Swat valley.



"On the whole, they were involved in killing of 22 persons including 3 civilians, 19 Armed Forces/Frontier Constabulary/ police officials and injuring 23 others," the Army said, adding arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

Another eight persons were imprisoned for their involvement in militancy in the country.



