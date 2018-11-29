﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Pakistan To Convert Rishi Kapoor's Ancestral Home In Peshawar Into Museum

Pakistan To Convert Rishi Kapoor's Ancestral Home In Peshawar Into Museum

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has accepted Rishi Kapoor's request to convert his family's home in Peshawar into a museum or some sort of institution.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 November 2018
Pakistan To Convert Rishi Kapoor's Ancestral Home In Peshawar Into Museum
File Photo
Pakistan To Convert Rishi Kapoor's Ancestral Home In Peshawar Into Museum
outlookindia.com
2018-11-29T16:37:49+0530

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Pakistan government has decided to convert Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor's ancestral home in the Qissa Khwani Bazar in Peshawar into a museum soon, heeding to a request by the actor.

"There was a call from Rishi Kapoor. He requested that his family's home in Peshawar should be made into a museum or some sort of institution. We have accepted his request," he told a group of visiting Indian journalists.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi said Kapoor telephoned him to preserve his family’s house in Peshawar and “we are responding positively to his request.”

"He had called me and talked about making his ancestral home into a museum. Now the federal and provincial governments are working on this and will transform the house into a museum soon," Afridi said.

The Kapoor Haveli in Qissa Khwani Bazar was built by Basheswarnath Kapoor, the father of Bollywood icon Prithviraj Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor, the son of Prithviraj Kapoor, was born in Peshawar on December 14, 1924. The actor-director is best known for a string of hit films he made in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Kapoor family left Peshawar after the Partition in 1947.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rishi Kapoor Islamabad India-Pakistan Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Missing' Telangana Transgender Candidate Chandramukhi Found
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters