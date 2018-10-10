Pakistan Spinner Abdur Rehman Retires From International Cricket

Veteran Pakistan spinner Abdur Rehman announced his retirement from international cricket Wednesday.

After making his international debut in an ODI match against the West Indies at Rawalpindi in December 2006, the 38-year-old left-arm went on to play 22 Tests, 31 ODIs and eight T20Is, taking 99, 30 and 11 wickets respectively. He last played for Pakistan in a Test match against Sri Lanka at Colombo (SSC) in August 2014.

He, along with teammate Saeed Ajmal, famously helped Pakistan blank England 3-0 in 2012 in the United Arab Emirates. In the series, he took 19 wickets and Ajmal finished with 24 as Pakistan whitewashed the then-world number one Test team.

But a few months after the England series win, Rehman was hit by a 12-week ban after failing a drugs test during a stint with Somerset.

Announcing his retirement, Rehman said he was disheartened as of late after being ignored by national selectors.

"I am announcing retirement from international cricket with a heavy heart," Rehman told media in Lahore. "It was a tough decision but I have decided to call it a day."

Rehman said dismantling the English batsmen in 2012 was his most memorable moment as a professional.

"The partnership with Saeed was really great and I can't ever forget that England series when we clean swept them," said Rehman.

"I played in World Cups, in T20s so am very grateful I managed all that," said Rehman, who will continue playing first-class cricket in Pakistan.

"I'm sad I couldn't get that 100th wicket, that would've really been something, but I'm still grateful for 99 wickets in 22 Tests. Very few left-arm spinners have that," he added.

Pakistan are currently taking on Australia in a two-Test and three-T20I series in the UAE.

