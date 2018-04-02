The Website
02 April 2018 Last Updated at 11:43 am National Communal tension

Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Accuses India Of Launching 'Brutal Crackdown' In Kashmir

He accused of India of launching a "brutal crackdown" in Kashmir after terror groups suffered a major setback following killing of 13 terrorists in counter-insurgency operations.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI FILE
2018-04-02T11:45:59+0530

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's statement came late last night after Indian security forces on Sunday gunned down 13 militants in three counter-insurgency operations that also claimed the lives of three Army jawans and four civilians in Anantnag and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

He accused of India of launching a "brutal crackdown" in Kashmir after terror groups suffered a major setback following killing of 13 terrorists in counter-insurgency operations.

"The brutal crackdown, including the despicable use of pellet guns on civilians who were protesting against the killing is deplorable," Abbasi said.

He also asked the international community to urge India to allow access to fact finding missions of the UN to Kashmir.

Yesterday's operations by the Indian security forces have rendered a severe blow to terror groups such as the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashker-e-Taiba.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Kashmir Pakistan National

