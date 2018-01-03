The Website
03 January 2018 International

Pakistan Played 'Double Game' With The Us For Years, Says US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley

Outlook Web Bureau
Pakistan Played 'Double Game' With The Us For Years, Says US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley
AP
Pakistan Played 'Double Game' With The Us For Years, Says US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley
outlookindia.com
2018-01-03T08:50:44+0530

US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, has alleged that Pakistan has played a "double game" with the United States for years, saying it is unacceptable to the Trump administration.

Haley came out in support of President Donald Trump's decision to block USD 255 million military aid to Pakistan.

"There are clear reasons for this. Pakistan has played a double game for years," Haley told reporters at a new conference at the UN headquarters in New York yesterday.

"They (Pakistanis) work with us at times, and they also harbour the terrorists that attack our troops in Afghanistan. That game is not acceptable to this administration," Haley said.

The Trump Administration expects far more co-operation from Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, she said.

"Trump is willing to go to great lengths to stop all funding from Pakistan as they continue to harbour and support terrorism," Haley said in her opening remarks during her first news conference of the year.

Haley said the aid issue is connected solely to Pakistan's harbouring of terrorists.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau Nikki Haley Washington Afghanistan-Pakistan-US International News Analysis

