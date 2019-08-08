﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  ‘Pakistan Must Refrain From Retaliatory Aggression’: US Lawmakers On J&K

‘Pakistan Must Refrain From Retaliatory Aggression’: US Lawmakers On J&K

"Pakistan must refrain from any retaliatory aggression, including support for infiltrations across the Line of Control, and take demonstrable action against the terrorist infrastructure on Pakistan's soil,” two US lawmakers said in the statement.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
‘Pakistan Must Refrain From Retaliatory Aggression’: US Lawmakers On J&K
File Photo
‘Pakistan Must Refrain From Retaliatory Aggression’: US Lawmakers On J&K
outlookindia.com
2019-08-08T10:39:26+0530

Two powerful Democratic lawmakers have urged Pakistan to refrain from any "retaliatory aggression" against India and take "demonstrable action" against terrorist groups within its territory.

Pakistan on Wednesday expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and downgraded diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senator Robert Menendez and Congressman Eliot Engel in a joint statement on Wednesday also expressed concern over the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Menendez is a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, while Engel is the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"Pakistan must refrain from any retaliatory aggression, including support for infiltrations across the Line of Control, and take demonstrable action against the terrorist infrastructure on Pakistan's soil,” they said in the statement.

Expressing concern over detention and restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, the lawmakers said that "as the world's largest democracy, India has an opportunity to demonstrate for all its citizens the importance of protecting and promoting equal rights, including freedom of assembly, access to information, and equal protection under the law."

"Transparency and political participation are the cornerstones of representative democracies, and we hope the Indian government will abide by these principles in Jammu and Kashmir," they said.

 The Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

 

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau India Pakistan J&K: Jammu & Kashmir USA J&K: Article 370 India-Pakistan National
Next Story : 'Has Muscular Nationalism Resolved Any Conflict In World?' Congress' P Chidambaram Asks Centre
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters