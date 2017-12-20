Pakistan today issued visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother to visit Islamabad to meet the Indian prisoner on death row, the Foreign Office said.
Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the ICJ in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.
"Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued the visas to the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav to visit Islamabad to meet him, today," Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted.
Pakistan had agreed to facilitate a meeting of Jadhav with his mother and wife in Islamabad on December 25. It also agreed to India's demand that they be accompanied by an official of the Indian High Commission here.
On Thursday, Pakistan directed its High Commission in New Delhi to issue visas to Jadhav's wife and mother.
Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.
India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.
Pakistan Issues Visa To Kulbhushan Jadhav's Wife, Mother
