Pakistan, India Agree To Implement Ceasefire Understanding Of 2003

India and Pakistan have agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003.

The Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on Tuesday spoke to each other on the issue of ceasefire violations and terrorist activities among other issues.



The existing Hotline mechanism was initiated by Pakistan's DGMO at 6 pm. Both the DGMOs reviewed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and International Boundary in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official statement.



The Indian Army DGMO agreed with the proposal to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation to ensure peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders.



Both the DGMOs agreed to fully implement the Ceasefire Understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit forthwith and to ensure that henceforth the Ceasefire will not be violated by both sides.



It was also mutually agreed that in case of any issue, restraint will be exercised and the matter will be resolved through utilisation of existing mechanisms of Hotline Contacts and Border Flag Meetings at Local Commanders' Level.

(ANI)