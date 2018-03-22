Pakistan High Commissioner Likely To Return To India Today: Report

Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Sohail Mahmood, who was called back to Islamabad last week after diplomatic tensions with India, is likely to return to New Delhi , reported Times of India.

The report has come amid speculations that Pakistan might not send the envoy back to New Delhi anytime soon.

Advertisement opens in new window

Pakistani daily, Express Tribune, had quoted unnamed official of the Pakistan Foreign Office as saying that Islamabad had decided not to send High Commissioner Mahmood back to New Delhi until the overall situation regarding treatment of diplomatic staff and their families is resolved.

However, the TOI report said Mehmood is expected to host a 'Pakistan National Day' function at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi .

In an article this week, Outlook magazine had revealed the growing tension between Indian and Pakistani diplomats.

The recent spurt in such incidents has once again brought the ugly side of the troubled relationship to the surface, forcing high commissioners of both countries to lodge formal complaints—about intimidation and regular hara­ssment of their diplomats and offi-cials—with their hosts”.

Advertisement opens in new window

“According to India, the cur­­rent spate of hostility expanding into civilian areas started when its diplomats and officials were being subjected to harassment and intimidation by Paki­st­ani age­­ncies for nearly a year. Vehicles belonging to the Indian High Comm­is­sion have been forcibly stopped, houses of Ind­­ian staff and officials burgled, even the chancery’s con­t­ractor, under pressure from the agencies, threatened to suspend work.

“For days, Indian officials complain, water and electricity supply to the chancery were also cut off and local guards at the gates were asked to dissuade Pakistani nationals from visiting the mission.

“In February this year, when essential services were cut off and the chancery broken into, Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria thought a “red line” had been crossed. Subsequently, he brought it to the notice of the Pakistani foreign ministry and lodged a formal com­plaint.

“Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Pakistani officials complain of several incidents of ‘coe­r­cion’, after vehicles of senior diplomats, including that of the deputy high commissioner ferrying his chi­­ldren from school, were chased and abuses hurled at the drivers and passengers,” the article said.