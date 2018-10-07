﻿
Pakistan Has A Long-Term Plan To Destroy Our Youth, Says Punjab CM Amarinder

He said if young men along India's borders are not fit, it will affect enrollment in the Army.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 October 2018
Pakistan is trying to destroy India's youth, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Saturday, alleging that the neighbouring country is flooding the state with drugs to force drop their enrolment in the Indian Army.

Addressing the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Singh addressed the burning issues the state faces.

"We have had an influx of drugs, which has started to grow in recent years. It is at a critical point and we have cracked down hard on this. Pakistan has a long-term plan of destroying our youth. They are trying to demolish the youth along the border," Singh said.

He said if young men along India's borders are not fit, it will affect enrollment in the Army.

The Punjab Chief Minister pointed to recent seizures of hundreds of kilograms of heroin at Gujarat's Mandvi port and in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri. In both these cases, Singh said, the intended destination of the narcotic substances was Punjab.

He said the state and central agencies have identified a few big illegal drug operators and were going after them.

