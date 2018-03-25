Pakistan Gets Their First Transgender News Anchor

It’s a historic move by a local news channel in Pakistan, it hired a transgender woman as the news anchor. The video of the transgender woman at Kohenoor News­­ -- a private news channel in Pakistan went viral on Saturday and Twitter went gaga. Maavia Malik, was seen hosting a news show on Friday at KN News, tribune.com.pk reported.



Pakistan has joined many countries by this action towards recognising the third gender as an important part of society. Paris Lees from Britain who appeared on Channel 4 news, Apsara Reddy who was in BBC World Service and Padmini Prakash who was the first Indian to hold news show on Lotus TV, a Tamilian news channel are also people who have made history by coming out of the closet after facing a history discrimination.



A 2017 Reuters report, an NGO, Trans Action estimated there are at least 500,000 transgenders in Pakistan. It is a commendable move by each individual in this community to push themselves upwards in the ladder. Paksitan was the first country in the world to issue a third-gender passport for a transgender activist, Khwaja Sara. Also, Pakistan has sanctioned trans persons as Hajj volunteers.



Pakistan has this year had a lot of firsts in its book of history. In February, Krishna Kumari Kohli became its first-ever Dalit woman Senator and earlier this month, the Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC) show had a transgender model as their showstopper, freekashmir reported.



In Pakistan, earlier this month, the Senate passed a key bill to ensure the third gender’s protection against sexual, physical assaults and harassment, thenews, a Pakistanl news website wrote.



A host of offences against transgenders were criminalised in the Criminal Law (Amendment) (Protection of Rights of Transgender Persons) Act 2017 in Pakistan. It constitutes awarding of stringent punishments to the perpetrators.



According to the bill, kidnapping, abducting or inducing a transgender person to have illicit intercourse, denial of the right to admission to an educational institution, depriving them of inheriting property and unlawful eviction of a transgender person are all punishable under the Pakistan penal code, the news wrote.