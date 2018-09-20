Released From Jail, Pakistan Former PM Nawaz Sharif Welcomed With Rose Petals

Released from jail, Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was cheerfully welcomed by the party supporters in Lahore, showering rose petals and chanting slogans, “Dekho dekho kon aya, sher aya, sher aya (see who has come, a lion has come)”.

The Haj Terminal in Lahore was crowded with a large number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party supporters, who welcomed Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

Subsequently, the Sharif family was escorted to their Jati Umra residence located in the outskirts of Lahore.

Sharif travelled home in a special plane after he was released from the prison in Islamabad.

A large number of PML-N workers were also present at Jati Umra to greet the the former prime minister, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar.

The road leading to Jati Umra was lit up as workers queued up there to receive their leader.

Some of the supporters also kissed his car saying, "You are innocent, we love you."

The Islamabad High Court Wednesday suspended the prison term of Sharif and family who were convicted in a corruption case.

"I have come here soon after I heard the release of my leader (Sharif) from the Adiala jail. I am very happy to have him among us," said Hasan Ali, a PML-N worker.

He said no corruption charge has been proved against his leader and he was put behind the bar to give Imran Khan an "open field" to form the government.

The PML-N workers distributed sweets and also offered thanks giving prayer at Jati Umra.

"We will continue celebrating the release of our leader for coming days," PML-N leader Imran Nazir said.

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif said the court's decision has vindicated his elder brother. "Today truth prevailed and my brother has been vindicated," he added.

