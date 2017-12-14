The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
14 December 2017 Last Updated at 4:53 pm National

Pakistan Directs High Commission In New Delhi To Issue Visas To Kubhushan Jadhav's Wife And Mother

Outlook Web Bureau
Pakistan Directs High Commission In New Delhi To Issue Visas To Kubhushan Jadhav's Wife And Mother
Pakistan Directs High Commission In New Delhi To Issue Visas To Kubhushan Jadhav's Wife And Mother
outlookindia.com
2017-12-14T16:54:29+0530

Pakistan on Wednesday directed its High Commission in New Delhi to issue visas to the wife and mother of Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, official sources said.

The directive was issued by the Foreign Ministry following its decision last week to allow Jadhav's family to meet him on December 25 in Islamabad, they said.

The Foreign Office sources said that adequate security measures will be taken for the complete safety of Jadhav's family.

Advertisement opens in new window

An Indian high commission official will be allowed to accompany Jadhav's family during their meeting.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the ICJ in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

Pakistan yesterday rejected India's plea for consular access to Jadhav at the ICJ, claiming that New Delhi wants the access to get the information gathered by its "spy".

Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kulbhushan Jadhav Delhi - New Delhi Citizenship, Visa & Residency National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Delhi Government Forms Expert Committee To Suggest Norms To Stop Overpricing By Private Hospitals
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters