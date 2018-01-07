Pakistan Commits One Murder Every Day And We Have No Policy: Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday criticised the ruling party saying that they don't have any policy about how to handle Pakistan.



"The government should explain their policy, or else our security forces would die every day. I want to ask the policy for Pakistan? At one hand Pakistan commits one murder every day and at second place we have no policy," Sibal told ANI.



Earlier in the day, Sibal took to Twitter and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "Modi's rhetoric has come apart. Soldiers and policemen martyred almost daily. Will Government explain? When will we stop losing lives?"



Speaking on the same matter Sibal mentioned the data saying that from 2014 to 2017 death of civilians and security forces have doubled. He however, said the number of militants killed has also increased.



"It is very strange that we don't have a policy. If you see the data from 2014 from 2017 and see how many civilians, security forces and militants were killed then the number is double. Both militants and security forces killed have been double in number," said Sibal.



He further said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government should explain their policy to the nation.



"They have a hot and cold policy towards Pakistan and are not able to understand what they should, which is why so many soldiers are getting killed."

(ANI)