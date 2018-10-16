In an awe-inspiring spell, Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon took four wickets in six balls to rock Pakistan on Day 1 of the second Test at Abu Dhabi Tuesday.

Lyon, 30, dismissed Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail of consecutive deliveries in 20th over, then Pakistan debutant Fakhar Zaman played out a maiden over from Jon Holland.

In the next over, Lyon accounted for Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam to reduced Pakistan to 57/5 after 22 overs.

In the process, Lyon became Australia's fourth most successful Test wicket-taker, leapfrogging both Mitchell Johnson (313) and Brett Lee (310).

Dennis Lillee (355), Glenn McGrath (563) and Shane Warne (708) are ahead of Lyon in Australia's all-time wicket-takers' list.

With these four wickets, he now has 314 Test scalps.

This is also the first time in last 10 years for a spinner to take four wickets in the first session on the first day of a Test match.

How wickets fell:

WW|0W0W

19.5 - Azhar Ali c and b Lyon 15(48)

19.6 - Haris Sohail c Head b Lyon 0(1)

Fakhar Zaman played a maiden over off Holland

21.2 - Shafiq c Labuschagne b Lyon 0(2)

21.4 - Babar Azam b Lyon 0(2)

Australia are targeting their first series win in Asia since 2011. The trying conditions of the pitches and hot weather have stopped Australia from winning a series since they beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in 2011.

Since then they have lost 4-0 in India (2013), 2-0 in the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan (2014), 3-0 in Sri Lanka (2016), 2-1 in India (2017) and drew 1-1 in Bangladesh last year.

Aussies snatched a morale-boosting draw on the fifth and final day in the first Test in Dubai, the skipper and number 10 Nathan Lyon seeing out the final 12.2 overs after being set a daunting target of 462 runs.

