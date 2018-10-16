﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  PAK Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Aussie Off Spinner Nathan Lyon Rocks Pakistan With Four Wickets In Six Balls

PAK Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Aussie Off Spinner Nathan Lyon Rocks Pakistan With Four Wickets In Six Balls

Lyon became Australia's fourth most successful Test wicket-taker, only behind Dennis Lillee, Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 October 2018
PAK Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Aussie Off Spinner Nathan Lyon Rocks Pakistan With Four Wickets In Six Balls
AP Photo
PAK Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Aussie Off Spinner Nathan Lyon Rocks Pakistan With Four Wickets In Six Balls
outlookindia.com
2018-10-16T15:59:06+0530
Related Stories

In an awe-inspiring spell, Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon took four wickets in six balls to rock Pakistan on Day 1 of the second Test at Abu Dhabi Tuesday.

Lyon, 30, dismissed Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail of consecutive deliveries in 20th over, then Pakistan debutant Fakhar Zaman played out a maiden over from Jon Holland.

In the next over, Lyon accounted for Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam to reduced Pakistan to 57/5 after 22 overs.

In the process, Lyon became Australia's fourth most successful Test wicket-taker, leapfrogging both Mitchell Johnson (313) and Brett Lee (310).

Dennis Lillee (355), Glenn McGrath (563) and Shane Warne (708) are ahead of Lyon in Australia's all-time wicket-takers' list.

With these four wickets, he now has 314 Test scalps.

This is also the first time in last 10 years for a spinner to take four wickets in the first session on the first day of a Test match.

How wickets fell:

WW|0W0W

19.5 - Azhar Ali c and b Lyon 15(48)
19.6 - Haris Sohail c Head b Lyon 0(1)

Fakhar Zaman played a maiden over off Holland

21.2 - Shafiq c Labuschagne b Lyon 0(2)
21.4 - Babar Azam b Lyon 0(2)

Australia are targeting their first series win in Asia since 2011. The trying conditions of the pitches and hot weather have stopped Australia from winning a series since they beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in 2011.

Since then they have lost 4-0 in India (2013), 2-0 in the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan (2014), 3-0 in Sri Lanka (2016), 2-1 in India (2017) and drew 1-1 in Bangladesh last year.

Aussies snatched a morale-boosting draw on the fifth and final day in the first Test in Dubai, the skipper and number 10 Nathan Lyon seeing out the final 12.2 overs after being set a daunting target of 462 runs.

(With Agency inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Abu Dhabi Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'I Fear For The Safety Of Our Children': Robert Vadra Reacts To Gun Brandishing Incident In Delhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters