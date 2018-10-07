PAK Vs AUS, 1st Test: Pakistan Bat First In Dubai, Four Players Make Debut

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test against Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

As many as four players, three from the Aussi side, made their respective Test debuts.

Aaron Finch, a veteran in international cricket, got his baggy green from Aussie great Alan Border, while Travis Head received his cap from Nathan Lyon. Another legend, Michael Hussey, honoured Marnus Labuschagne by giving his cap.

For Pakistan, Bilal Asif got the Test cap from Mohammad Hafeez, who himself got a recall.

This is a new start for Australia after that ball-tampering row, which rocked the sport. In the Cape Town Test against South Africa in March this year, opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught by television cameras using sandpaper to try and scuff up the ball.

The fallout resulted in year-long bans for then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, with Bancroft getting a suspension for nine months. It also led to coach Darren Lehmann stepping down and being replaced by Justin Langer.

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine assumed the captaincy midway through the scandal-hit Cape Town match and took the first step to improve Australia's public image in the next Test at Johannesburg by introducing a pre-match handshake with the South African players.

Australia face a trial by spin as has so often been the case on their tours to Asia.

In the space of six years, they have lost 12 of their 15 Tests – recording only two wins with one draw – on tours of India (twice), Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates.

Aussies lost 2-0 to Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in 2014, with Yasir Shah taking 12 wickets and left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar, who is no longer in the international set-up, claiming 14.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (C & WK), Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine(C & WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jon Holland

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (C & WK), Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz, Mir Hamza

Australia: Tim Paine (C & WK), Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc

The second Test will be played in Abu Dhabi, starting on October 16. The teams will play three Twenty20 internationals after the Test series.

