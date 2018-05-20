The Website
20 May 2018

Pak Rangers Called Up And Pleaded To Stop Firing: BSF

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-05-20T15:36:19+0530

The Border Security Force (BSF) today said that the Pakistan Rangers today called them up and "pleaded" to stop firing along the IB after a trooper was killed and assets were destroyed across the border.

The border guarding force also released a 19-second thermal-imagery footage showing the destruction of a Pakistani picket across the border in retaliation to the unprovoked firing and shelling along the IB.

“(Pakistan) Rangers called up Jammu BSF formation today and beseeched to stop firing,” a BSF spokesman said.

"The befitting reply by BSF units to the unprovoked shelling and firing across the IB by Pakistani forces has forced them to plead for ceasefire," a senior official said.

"For the last three days, the precision fire of BSF troopers on Pakistani firing locations inflicted heavy losses and yesterday this firing found their mark with one of the rangers in chicken neck area," the official said.

The BSF had lost two of its jawans in this latest round of unprovoked firing on the Jammu IB over the last few days.

A number of civilians were also killed and injured in the Jammu area due to this firing incident which was seen to have increased in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a spurt in Pakistani shelling and firing along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) this year.

Over 700 incidents of fire and shelling were reported, which left 38 people including 18 security personnel dead and scores injured.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Pakistan India BSF Indo-Pak Indo-Pak Border National International Reportage

