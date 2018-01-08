'Padmavat' Gets Release Date, To Clash With PadMan On January 25

"Padmavat", which was earlier known as "Padmavati", will finally release on January 25. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar- starrer PadMan.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh has confirmed the release date on Twitter saying, “#Padmavat to release on 25 Jan 2018… #RepublicDayWeekend”.

#Padmavat to release on 25 Jan 2018... #RepublicDayWeekend Advertisement opens in new window — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2018

Last month, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had decided to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" a UA certificate and has suggested the director to change the film's title to "Padmavat".

According to a release issued by the CBFC, the board had a meeting of their examining committee on December 28 and decided to give the film a "UA certification along with some modifications and likely change of the film's title on the basis the attributed material/creative source", the PTI had earlier reportedly.

Bhansali, who had appeared before a parliamentary panel, had said his lavishly mounted Rs 150 crore period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the 16th century epic poem "Padmavat" by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

The board had also suggested modifications in disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of "Sati" and also relevant changes in the song "Ghoomar" to befit the character portrayed, the release further stated.

The filmmakers, Bhansali Productions, in a written communication to CBFC, had also requested that a panel of historians/academicians and members of the Rajput community view the film.

The film's final 3D application was submitted on November 28, the CBFC said.

According to the board, the modification details and CBFC's decision regarding this film was shared with the producers Viacom and Bhansali, who attended the feedback session post the screening and are in agreement with the changes.

The film got stuck in controversy after various Rajput groups alleged that it distorts history, a claim repeatedly denied by the director.

Historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed.

As protests spread across various states, the film's December 1 release was deferred as it didn't have censor clearance.

Asked about his reaction on the possible clash of the two films, Akshay said, "It is not about competition, it is a very big day, a big week, so all the films can come. Both the films can release on that day.

"Every film has the right to release whenever they (makers) want, and I am happy for them," he told reporters.

Akshay's "Padman" co-star, Sonam Kapoor said she would wait for an official announcement from the team of "Padmavati".

Sonam said, "It is not announced officially, isn't it? If it is, it is good. There is a need for competition when it comes to films and (it is ) high time that the film releases. Good cinema is good cinema, I don't believe in competition.

"And honestly, I am just happy that the film is releasing, more than anything else, and I hope the film does well. I am pretty sure that there is no official statement from the production house of the film ('Padmavati') release."

(With PTI inputs)