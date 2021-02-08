Paddy Procurement Under MSP Rises 17.52% Over Last Year Corresponding

Paddy purchased under Kharif crop procurement 2020-21 at MSP from farmers till Sunday, February 7, registered an increase of 17.52% against the last year corresponding, according to Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

The current procurement of paddy was over 616.43 LMTs against last year corresponding purchase of 524.52 LMT. The MSP value for the quantity of the procured paddy is Rs.1,16,382.24 crore, the ministry statement added.

Paddy procurement is currently going on in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, West Bengal and Tripura.

Of the total procurement till Sunday, Punjab has contributed 202.82 LMT, which is 32.90% of the total purchase.

Also, 3,08,783.12 MT of Moong, Urad, Tur, Groundnut Pods and Soyabean having MSP value of Rs.1,662.68 crores were procured till Sunday. This, the ministry stated, has benefitted 1,67,362 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Similarly, 5,089 MT of Copra having MSP value of Rs.52.40 crore has been purchased till Sunday, benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Copra and Urad rates are ruling above MSP in most of the major producing states.

Procurement of seed cotton (Kapas) under MSP is going on in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka.

Till Sunday, 90,90,641 cotton bales valuing Rs.26,519.75 crore has been procured benefitting 18,78,824 farmers.

