Oyo's post-pandemic comeback

The countdown to OYO’s IPO (initial public offering) has begun, but behind the buzz around this IPO of the travel-tech startup is the story of its founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal, now 27.

Having suffered a severe blow during the first wave of the pandemic, the IPO is a major comeback for Agarwal who has strategized his way through the pandemic to turn operations around and create a breakthrough.

Poised to go public by the end of 2021 – OYO’s smart moves during the post-pandemic recovery has been laced with concepts like staycations, work from anywhere and the vaccination wave.

OYO has reportedly shortlisted investment banks JP Morgan, Kotak Mahindra Capital and Citi for a big-bang IPO. Currently a $9 billion company SoftBank-backed OYO was launched in 2013 and is today present in 800 cities in over 80 countries including US, UK, Europe, Southeast Asia and Middle East.

In Q4 last year, OYO’s app was the third most downloaded app worldwide in the travel category as per App Annie.

According to reports, in an email to employees in March, OYO’s founder and group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said that the India business had become EBITDA positive and the company was earning the same gross profits globally in dollars since January 2021 as it did in the pre-COVID period.

This turnaround was after a 66% drop in gross margins in March and April 2020. OYO’s IPO plans comes on the back of the euphoria of the Zomato listing and along with other tech-driven startups such as Paytm, Nykaa, PolicyBazaar and others, that are at different stages of going public.

The Ritesh Agarwal-founded firm counts SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed India, Airbnb, Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and ride-hailing firm Grab as it’s investors.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine