Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Over 90,000 teenagers get coronavirus jab in Himachal Pradesh

The vaccination campaign was launched at the Government Vijay Senior Secondary School (Boys) in Mandi with Class 12 humanities student Ravi Kumar becoming the first student to get the first dose of Covaxin.

Over 90,000 teenagers get coronavirus jab in Himachal Pradesh
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched the Covid-19 vaccination programme for children in Mandi.

Trending

Over 90,000 teenagers get coronavirus jab in Himachal Pradesh
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T11:03:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 11:03 am

Over 90,000 teenagers were administered coronavirus jab in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched from Mandi the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for those in the age group of 15 to 18, a government spokesperson said.

As per COWIN portal, 90,531 doses of Covaxin were administered across the state to the age group, the spokesperson added. The highest 20,895 teenagers got Covaxin in Kangra district followed by Mandi (14,429), Kullu (10,804), Sirmaur (8,615), Una (7,822), Shimla (7,196), Hamirpur (5,724), Chamba (5,255), Solan (5,170), Bilaspur (3,915), Kinnaur (423) and Lahaul-Spiti (283), he added.

A total of 695 sessions were planned across the state in various schools. Teenagers in the eligible age group can get vaccinated at a nearby school. The spokesperson urged the teenagers to bring along with them their government ID card or student ID card at the vaccination session site for registration. 

Meanwhile, interacting with media after launching the campaign from Mandi, Chief Minister Thakur appealed to people to come forward for anti-Covid inoculation to protect themselves from the virus. About 3.57 lakh youngsters in the age group of 15-18 years are eligible for vaccination in the hill state, he added. 

Accompanied by his wife Dr Sadhna Thakur, the chief minister said 4,259 educational institutions will be covered under this campaign. The educational institutions include 2,801 government ones, 1,402 private and 56 other institutions, he said. 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The state government is keeping an eye on both the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus and all preventative measures have been taken to check their spread, he added. MLAs Anil Sharma, Rakesh Jamwal and Inder Singh Gandhi, Mandi Mayor Deepali Jaswal, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, SP Shalini Agnihotri and Chief Medical Officer Dr Devender Sharma were also present on the occasion.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Shimla covid vaccine Covaxin Schools
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

Ashwani Kumar / The sufferings of migrant workers have become the most rivetingly tragic tale of our times

2nd Test: Olivier's Feat And Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats

2nd Test: Olivier's Feat And Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / On Day 1 of South Africa vs India Test match at Wanderers, Duanne Olivier became the joint third-quickest Proteas bowler to get fifty wickets in terms of matches.

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

Advertisement