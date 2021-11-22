Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Over 500 Industrial Units Set Up In Bihar Under Nitish Kumar, More In The Pipeline

Speaking at a press conference here after inaugurating Bihar Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan, the minister said the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) has received investment proposals worth Rs 36,694 crore.

Over 500 Industrial Units Set Up In Bihar Under Nitish Kumar, More In The Pipeline
| PTI Photo

Over 500 Industrial Units Set Up In Bihar Under Nitish Kumar, More In The Pipeline
2021-11-22T21:18:51+05:30
Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 9:18 pm

The Bihar government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will "disappoint" all those who say it is not possible to set up industries in the state, Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain said on Monday. He also said that 519 industrial units have so far been set up in Bihar and more are in the pipeline.

Speaking at a press conference here after inaugurating Bihar Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan, the minister said the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) has received investment proposals worth Rs 36,694 crore.

Of this, investment proposals worth Rs 30,000 crore have been received for ethanol production in the state, he said. The remaining proposals worth Rs 6,6694 crore have come for investment in food, health care, oxygen, tourism, manufacturing and other sectors, Hussain added. "Those who used to say that it is not possible to set up industries in Bihar, we will disappoint them," he remarked.

The Bihar industries minister said the state government had bid for production of 168 crore litres of the fuel, but got approval for the production of 36 crore litres. "We hope that the quota for Bihar will be increased. I have met Hardeep Puri Ji (Union Petroleum Minister) in this connection," he told reporters.

According to the Bihar government's ethanol promotion policy, the production plants will use sugarcane, molasses, maize and rice to manufacture ethanol. Shanawaz said Bihar is attaining "new heights" under the leadership of Nitish Kumar with the state government's focus on development in various sectors.

"It is no more ‘old’ Bihar. It is a new Bihar where law and order is good, and measures are being taken to take the state on the path of progress under the leadership of an honest and experienced chief minister,” he added.

-With PTI Inputs

Nitish Kumar Narendra Modi Amit Shah Bihar Investments Ethanol fuel Prime Minister of India Government Sugarcane Rice
Outlook Newsletters

