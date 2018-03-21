The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
21 March 2018 Last Updated at 12:48 pm National News Analysis

Over 4 Lakh Beggars In India, West Bengal Tops List, Lakhsadweep Ranks Lowest

Outlook Web Bureau
Over 4 Lakh Beggars In India, West Bengal Tops List, Lakhsadweep Ranks Lowest
File Photo
Over 4 Lakh Beggars In India, West Bengal Tops List, Lakhsadweep Ranks Lowest
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Union Minister for Social Justice Thawar Chand Gehlot on Wednesday said West Bengal has the highest number of beggars and vagrants in India.

The country in total has over four lakh beggars, with the highest 81,000 beggars in West Bengal, while Lakshadweep merely has two vagrants.

At least 4,13,670 beggars reside in India, which consists of 2,21,673 males and 1,91,997 females.

Advertisement opens in new window

Gehlot in a written reply to Lok Sabha quoted a 2011 census and mentioned that Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh stood at second and third positions, with 65,835 and 30,218 beggars respectively.

The union territories have the least number of beggars.

As per the government report, there are only two beggars in Lakshadweep, while Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and the Andaman and Nicobar islands have 19, 22 and 56 vagrants respectively.

Amongst the UT's New Delhi and Chandigarh have the largest numbers of beggars. In the national capital there are 2,187 beggars and where as the city beautiful homes 121.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Money National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Decoded: Does Facebook Possess Data From Deleted User Accounts?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters