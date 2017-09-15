The Website
15 September 2017

Over 150 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meal In 4 Odisha Schools

The affected students have been admitted to government hospital at Biswanathpur after they complained of vomiting, loose motion, nausea and stomach pain.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image
2017-09-15T19:14:08+0530

Over 150 students from four primary schools fell ill allegedly after consuming mid-day meal in Odisha's Kalahandi's Lanjigarh block.

The affected students have been admitted to government hospital at Biswanathpur after they complained of vomiting, loose motion, nausea and stomach pain.

Two girl students of Bandhapari Kasurba Gandhi Vidyalaya were referred to Bhawanipatna government hospital but were later admitted to Burla VSS Medical College and Hospital after their condition turned critical.

The mid-day meal was supplied by Manna Trust of Vedant Alumina Company.

Kalahandi District Magistrate has ordered the district Education Officer to enquire the course of food poisoning. (ANI)

