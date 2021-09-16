Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd Wins Silver Award In Covid-19 Response Solution Category By IHW Digital Health Awards 2021

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL) is won silver awards in the covid-19 response solution category by the IHW council. ZHL being Asia's largest private medical service provider company was honoured with a Silver award from The Integrated Health & Wellbeing council (IHW), a think tank based in New Delhi, which promotes health & wellbeing.

The award recognize Ziqitza's contribution to covid-19 pandemic response solutions, where Ziqitza healthcare being an emergency ambulance service provider (EMS), not only had to ensure the services are delivered but to scale up to manage additional responsibilities shared by respective state governments in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. The priority was to ensure that our services which are so critical, are not hampered at all, as this is the first point of call for any person who wants to know about pandemics or looking for a transfer to the hospital for treatment from COVID -19. Similar thoughts were shared by Ziqitza Rajasthan.

Along with fighting against the pandemic, we had to ensure our service is available across the four states in a fully functional manner for transfer of patients to hospitals for any other medical treatments or pregnant women for delivery or newborn vaccination as no other public transport or private transport/conveyance are being provided.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Amitabh Jaipuria, MD & CEO, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd, said, at Ziqitza, our long-term focus is on meeting international standards of quality care in Emergency Medical Services and accessibility to all people regardless of their income has been a huge part of achieving this award." Also, we thank The IHW Council for recognizing us and our efforts during the pandemic scenario in India. Such awards and recognition work as an added booster to organizations that work towards the wellbeing of society. This win is dedicated to the entire workforce of the Ziqitza Family that goes beyond the call of duty and serves society. We are also thankful to the state governments who have given us this opportunity to serve people and our private partners for always believing in our work. We want to continue with our commitment to meeting international standards of quality in Emergency Medical Services and be accessible to all people regardless of their income."

Ziqitza limited rightly fitting into the list, has been providing relentless and timely support to the people in need of support in a medical emergency; Ziqitza Healthcare services alone has helped save more than 42.5 million lives to date and has served over 250,000 critically ill COVID-19 patients by transporting them from home to the hospital in time using their fleet of 3000 ambulances. We've over 10,000 workers providing their emergency medical services. Our panel of doctors managed over 20,000 calls a day on the telemedical helpline addressing queries on Covid-19 symptoms and treatments. Ziqitza Healthcare Limited believes in Saving & Enhancing lives and acts according to this philosophy in a continuous manner with our commitment to care for the society, further commented Mr. Jaipuria.

Ziqitza Health Care Limited (ZHL) has been one of the leading players in India's Emergency Medical Services industry since 2005. ZHL Rajasthan & Ziqitza Rajasthan congratulates Ziqitza for this achievement with the IHW council. Ziqitza Limited is a "one-stop integrated healthcare solution" for the corporate or government that include Integrated Emergency Services and Corporate Health Solutions. The service network consists of 3,300 ambulances, state of the art Helpline centres and mobile medical units that service two customers every second in India. We work with multiple state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and Gulf. Ziqitza is the winner of the Global Real impact Awards and Times Social Impact Award.

