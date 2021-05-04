Ziqitza Healthcare Limited Hires Chandan Datta As Head, Government Business

Ziqitza Health Care Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Chandan Datta as head, government business. Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL) was set up in 2005 with a vision to assist in saving and enhancing human lives. Ziqitza on one hand works with state governments to provide emergency response services via ambulances, mobile medical units and health helplines. Andon the other hand, is a one-stop integrated healthcare company that provides ambulance at site, ambulance on subscription, wellness at workplace, telehealth services, medical rooms, doctors on site and occupational health centre for corporates/institutions.

In the last six months, Ziqitza Limited is witnessing a major shift in its management structure and people, with all its original promoters stepping back from active management. It is also seeing a concerted move to diversify its service bouquet and customer mix, where it is moving into areas such as tele-medicine, medical rooms and corporate health solutions, apart from ambulance services, and also moving from a predominantly government-based business to a judicious mix of both government businesses and private-sector businesses.

To take this thought onwards & upwards, Mr. Chandan Datta has joined the Ziqitza Healthcare team as Head of Government Business. Mr. Datta is a seasoned professional, with over 30 years of experience in managing business operations in diverse sectors. He brings on leadership experience in organizations, such as GVK Emergency and Management Research Institute, ACCESS Health International, Reliance Telecommunication, Bajaj Electricals and Blow Plast. He has initiated many projects during his stay in GVK EMRI for the public good and is a known face in the area of EMS system. His role in Ziqitza would be to grow Ziqitza's footprint in the EMS space.

Chandan is joining ZHL at an unprecedented time when the entire healthcare sector has come into sharp focus due to Covid-19. The healthcare sector in India has been growing at a rapid pace and is now set to attract massive new investments and will see accelerated growth and innovation. He looks forward to leveraging his vast and wide-ranging experience to drive the growth of the Emergency Healthcare Sector in the country and to take Ziqitza Healthcare Limited to new heights.

“As the global Covid-19 pandemic continues to add pressure on many societies around the world and in India as well, I want to take a moment to acknowledge and thank the healthcare professionals that are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic and risking their lives daily for us. Ziqitza Limited being a change-maker in the healthcare industry with its efficient emergency response services in government partnership and has ably served millions of people over a decade. I am looking forward to further creating value to the company and to take Ziqitza Healthcare Limited to new standards,” said Mr. Chandan Datta, head, Government Business.

Amitabh Japuria, MD &CEO, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd further added, “The whole idea is to grow the company to be the leading brand in the healthcare space, both in the government PPP as well as the private space and to deliver on our promise of Quality Healthcare – Anywhere, Anytime. The raging pandemic has brought the healthcare segment into sharp focus and we are seeing an exponential rise in the focus and investments being made in healthcare infrastructure and services by the central and state governments. Chandan has come on-board at the right time and with his 30 years of experience across industries, in handling large and complex roles at multiple organizations, will be able to help us grow the existing and also seize new business opportunities in this space. I am excited to welcome Mr. Chandan Datta to the Ziqitza family. I, along with the rest of our senior leadership team, look forward to his leadership of this important business and to his contributions to ensure ZHL’s next phase of growth and development.”

Over the past 15 years, the company has grown exponentially from being a start-up with 10 ambulances to now a well-established corporate entity in India and the Gulf. The service network includes 3,300 ambulances, state-of-the-art Helpline centres and medical mobile units that service 2 customers every second. Ziqitza is winner of Global Real impact Awards and is a past winner of the Times Social Impact Award.

For further more information please write to visakh.dayanandan@zhl.in

