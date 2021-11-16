Zeno Health 'Rahat Ki Goli' Campaign Makes Medicine Buying Stress-Free

Zeno Health is one of Mumbai's fastest-growing omnichannel pharmacy retail companies, with more than 100+ locations in various parts of the city. Erstwhile Generico, Zeno Health has already saved Mumbai consumers over INR 200+ crores in just four years since its inception, thanks to a team of 1500+ dedicated employees and a customer base of over 13 lakh extremely satisfied customers. According to their mission statement, Zeno Health aims to satisfy consumer needs of trust on the quality of medicines, easy availability, and best price.

The company's ground-breaking campaign, "Rahat Ki Goli", aims at relieving stress caused by a variety of healthcare-related issues. The vulnerability of India's healthcare system, which has worsened during the pandemic, has sparked widespread resentment, especially among those who hold a negative view of the institution. As per the EY-FICCI report, most individuals are unhappy owing to poor healthcare infrastructure, causing the road to recovery from physical illness to be full of stress. The thought-provoking question, according to some, is Why is it so stressful to obtain high-quality medications in India?

As per statistics, 72% of people feel dependant as a result of a chronic illness. Being unwell takes away most people's capacity to govern their own lives, which adds to the guilt and humiliation of losing control and becoming more reliant on others. All they can think about is why does quality healthcare in India cost so much? Alternatively, why is illness such an emotionally stressful experience? Patients expect community pharmacists to provide them with enough information to take care of themselves, particularly in the management of chronic non-communicable diseases and the recommendation of cost-effective alternatives.

Ravi Kumar Retired professional from Mumbai, points "Affordable healthcare seems unattainable. At the outset, we have no prior knowledge of the drug. We must follow the doctor's instructions, then seek for branded drugs; if none are found, we must return to the clinic for replacement; the entire day is squandered in this process," He continues "With Zeno Health, we now have access to high-quality generic medicine at 70% less cost and with faster delivery. Additionally, their knowledgeable pharmacists will support you in a way that will empower you on your road to recovery."

Refuelling the need for pharmaceutical care

Pharmaceutical care is the need of the hour in India, with a shift in pharmacy practice from drug product-oriented to patient-oriented to generate measurable outcomes that improve patients' quality of life. The road back to good health is paved with worry caused by a lack of knowledge, confidence, and understanding about the condition and therapy and tension from attempting to find the proper medicines with the right advice.

The "Rahat Goli" campaign tackles these challenges of supplying high-quality generic medicines to dispel generic pharmaceutical scepticism in India. Everyone who requires medicine can have it whenever they want, without waiting, thanks to improved accessibility through faster delivery. Not only that, but they allow you to save a lot of money on both generic and branded medications, easing the strain on your wallet.

"The awareness breeze has begun to blow, and the wind is moving in the direction of end consumers and patients becoming educated about all aspects of life in India, including health, wealth, and education," says Mr. Siddharth Gadia, co-founder, Zeno Health.

"This campaign aims to emphasise that good health comes stress-free with Zeno Health. By building a new simple world of healthcare that goes well beyond the dispensation of pills, we are empowering our customers with knowledge from our skilled pharmacists, allowing them to feel more confident and stress-free in their recovery process," he concludes.

