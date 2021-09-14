Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Outlook Spotlight Youtuber Arun Smoki Guides The Audience With His Impeccable Automobiles Reviews

Youtuber Arun Smoki Guides The Audience With His Impeccable Automobiles Reviews

Youtuber Arun Smoki Guides The Audience With His Impeccable Automobiles Reviews

Arun's fascination with bikes led him to join Youtube in 2017. He has created a massive fan base through his youtube channel, soaring to more than 960k subscribers.

Trending

Youtuber Arun Smoki Guides The Audience With His Impeccable Automobiles Reviews
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T22:42:20+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 10:42 pm

South India's top automotive YouTuber Arun Smoki verbalizes details about motorcycles and cars. Arun has featured reviews of a wide range of automobiles, including modified bikes and cars. He also has reviewed innovations of youngsters belonging to remote areas of the country. In his videos, Smoki gives his opaque insight into the world of automobiles.

Beginning his journey about four years ago, Arun has successfully made it to the top giving a hard time to all his competitors. Arun's fascination with bikes led him to join Youtube in 2017. He has created a massive fan base through his youtube channel, soaring to more than 960k subscribers. Besides it, his social media handles are quite popular with 4.5 Lakh followers on the Facebook page, 1 M followers on Instagram and 1.4M on Youtube.

Arun's videos mostly focus on bike reviews, handy tips for vehicles, unboxing products, related social issues, and of course, his trips. Along with this channel, he has another channel that is completely for the purpose of posting content devoted to his travelling and personal experience. Arun has travelled all over the country on his motorbike, covering 16, 000kms across 20 states in 2019. Arun, through his main YouTube channel, provides all the relevant facts regarding the basic information about automobiles and technical specifications that one needs to know before purchasing a vehicle or they are looking for.

The content that he provides covers with a plethora of different topics like bike modifications, car reviews, technical aspects of branded vehicles, and upcoming cars and bikes. He is also the one who highlighted the demo Lamborghini car made by a very young boy in Kerala in one of his videos, which turned out to be a hit.

While speaking about his prodigious journey in this career, Arun says, "By god's grace, the journey has been an exciting one. I have always had a passion for bikes and cars, and it gives me immense pleasure to follow my passion. What more can be satisfying than people recognizing you for your work." He further added, "I will be very honest to say that my intention was never to make money out of my channel but to spread awareness among people with every nitty-gritty of bikes and cars. It is also very true that because of my channel, I have been able to make a life for myself; from living in a rented house to now owning a house, it's all because of the support of people."

Since 2005, YouTube has turned into the de facto launchpad for the next generation of celebrities, providing an unbiased opportunity to showcase one's talent. Arun Smoki is an exceptional example of versatility and persistence in one framework.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

Live Entertainment Is All Set To Bounce Bac: Kowshik Komandur

Live Entertainment Is All Set To Bounce Bac: Kowshik Komandur

Philanthropist Harmanpreet Sehgal Says, 'You don't need a backup if you are determined'

Entrepreneur Dilawar Singh: Chooses business over the corporate world

Dharmendra Rajpoot Roots Out The True Intentions Of Some Christian Missionaries

Between Discovery And Collaboration, ‘IamHere’ Bridges The Gap Between The Digital And Physical World

Meet Khan Sultan, Taking Over The Field Of Music As A True-Blue Musician And Singer

Entrepreneur Kyle Chasse Talks About His Success & Efforts To Make A Global Change

Rohit Khanna Shares His Secret To Being An Exemplary Businessman

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Actor-Producer Amol Ghodke And Actress Pallavi Tadake Welcome Ganesha

Actor-Producer Amol Ghodke And Actress Pallavi Tadake Welcome Ganesha

Mohammad Matin Hosseinabadi Is The Rising Music Artist Of 2021 To Watch Out For

Mohammad Matin Hosseinabadi Is The Rising Music Artist Of 2021 To Watch Out For

Serial Entrepreneur Mohit Churiwal Launched Surat's First E-commerce Startup

Serial Entrepreneur Mohit Churiwal Launched Surat's First E-commerce Startup

Actress Payal Malik Is Ready To Take The Audience By A Storm With Her Performance In The Web Series 'A Trip'

Actress Payal Malik Is Ready To Take The Audience By A Storm With Her Performance In The Web Series 'A Trip'

Read More from Outlook

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

Outlook Web Desk / AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offered special prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya before kicking off the Tiranga Yatra in Faizabad.

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

A Special Cell of Delhi Police in collaboration with the UP ATS said it had arrested six terrorists from a terror module which had alleged links to Pakistan's ISI as well as Dawood.

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Outlook Web Desk / Apple unveils whole new range - iPhone 13, Watch Series 7 and more

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Advertisement
/