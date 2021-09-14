Youtuber Arun Smoki Guides The Audience With His Impeccable Automobiles Reviews

South India's top automotive YouTuber Arun Smoki verbalizes details about motorcycles and cars. Arun has featured reviews of a wide range of automobiles, including modified bikes and cars. He also has reviewed innovations of youngsters belonging to remote areas of the country. In his videos, Smoki gives his opaque insight into the world of automobiles.

Beginning his journey about four years ago, Arun has successfully made it to the top giving a hard time to all his competitors. Arun's fascination with bikes led him to join Youtube in 2017. He has created a massive fan base through his youtube channel, soaring to more than 960k subscribers. Besides it, his social media handles are quite popular with 4.5 Lakh followers on the Facebook page, 1 M followers on Instagram and 1.4M on Youtube.

Arun's videos mostly focus on bike reviews, handy tips for vehicles, unboxing products, related social issues, and of course, his trips. Along with this channel, he has another channel that is completely for the purpose of posting content devoted to his travelling and personal experience. Arun has travelled all over the country on his motorbike, covering 16, 000kms across 20 states in 2019. Arun, through his main YouTube channel, provides all the relevant facts regarding the basic information about automobiles and technical specifications that one needs to know before purchasing a vehicle or they are looking for.

The content that he provides covers with a plethora of different topics like bike modifications, car reviews, technical aspects of branded vehicles, and upcoming cars and bikes. He is also the one who highlighted the demo Lamborghini car made by a very young boy in Kerala in one of his videos, which turned out to be a hit.

While speaking about his prodigious journey in this career, Arun says, "By god's grace, the journey has been an exciting one. I have always had a passion for bikes and cars, and it gives me immense pleasure to follow my passion. What more can be satisfying than people recognizing you for your work." He further added, "I will be very honest to say that my intention was never to make money out of my channel but to spread awareness among people with every nitty-gritty of bikes and cars. It is also very true that because of my channel, I have been able to make a life for myself; from living in a rented house to now owning a house, it's all because of the support of people."

Since 2005, YouTube has turned into the de facto launchpad for the next generation of celebrities, providing an unbiased opportunity to showcase one's talent. Arun Smoki is an exceptional example of versatility and persistence in one framework.