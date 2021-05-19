Young Satyaraj Jadeja Takes Huge Strides In Air Pistol Shooting, Aims To Make It To Indian National Team

When talent is in abundance, age becomes a mere number. Sports has been a field for millions of people to not only get inspiration from but also a form of life for them, it has become such an integral part of some people that their life depends on the game that they play. Athletes today train themselves hard to compete with the best of the best in the game. New training methods, workouts, regimes, diets have now become a compulsion for new athletes to follow. One such amazing story and journey has been that of Satyaraj Jadeja. This young budding talent, mere 18 years of age, specializes in air pistol shooting and hails from Bhuj, Kutch, a western province in India.

Most of the youngsters today are inclined towards many sports, be it cricket, football, basketball and many more. Very few take up athletics or shooting especially in a place like India. India has been a hub when it comes to money making from some of these sports which gather and get a lot of recognition from all the citizens of the country. So, these sports don’t get that much of following, to some extent awareness and current infrastructure can be blamed. Satyaraj Jadeja wants to break these society barriers and in fact take up the game of shooting to all major places in India. He mentions that talent is abundant in India, and it only needs some push from the authorities and the government to take the game of shooting to the next level.

Satyaraj has given umpteen number of hours in practice and has been doing it day and night to master the art of shooting. He says that it requires more of mental presence and concentration to excel in shooting. He also mentions some key aspects that one needs to focus on- whether it is the stance or the firm grip on the gun, also aligning the body right, spreading the legs and keeping the shoulder still. Satyaraj prioritizes in 10m and 25m shooting range and is been hustling hard to hone his professional skills. He sets a true example for the young generation to look up and follow.

With his dream of representing India at the Olympics, Satyaraj Jadeja has taken huge strides in the field of air pistol shooting. Follow his journey ahead on Instagram@satyaraj_jadeja.

