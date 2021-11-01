Young Entrepreneur & Professional Athlete Arnold Vosloo Talks About What Keeps Him Motivated

Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, Arnold Vosloo is a young entrepreneur who is also a fitness professional. Normally people spend their lifetime earning money and fame, but Arnold has done it at a young age.

Arnold has managed to make a huge mark as an entrepreneur with his multiple businesses in South Africa. But he considers his biggest achievement as winning the amateur Olympia in Spain and starting a successful clothing business.

The entrepreneur enjoyed challenging himself from a young age. "I have been very competitive and enjoyed challenging myself physically. Coming from a very business-oriented family, my focus has progressively shifted over to business, but I've remained on top of my game in the athlete department."

Arnold has also faced a lot of struggles in his career so far, and there was also a time when he thought about giving up. But that's when his resilience kicked in, and he continued on his path. "Yes, of course. In the beginning, it's hard to deal with setbacks as you have not proved anything to yourself or anyone yet. How you deal with this is important, and learning from it." says Arnold when asked if he ever thought of giving up.

In future, Arnold Vosloo wants to grow his brand as an athlete and entrepreneur. He also plans to venture into more business opportunities and maintain the high standards of his fitness brand.

Arnold defines himself as a young fitness entrepreneur with a work rate second to none. The hunger to be better and never settle for mediocrity is what keeps him motivated. For fellow young entrepreneurs, he has a beautiful message. "Never give up. Keep chipping away little by little every day. Success is not overnight, but patience is the key. Failures happen, and you should learn and grow from them."