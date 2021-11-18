Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Young Artist Sanat Sawant Is Conquering Heights Of Success In Music Production

Sanat Sawant, the renowned artist among the folks of Mumbai since his teenage years, is now making his imprint in a musical production by making electronic dance music.

2021-11-18T17:10:52+05:30

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 5:10 pm

With the advent of technology in this era, the field of music has hit an extraordinary level of the musical trend. There has been a triumphant mix of various musical talents. It has led to the discovery of young and talented artists all along with the country.

Sanat Sawant, the renowned artist among the folks of Mumbai since his teenage years, is now making his imprint in a musical production by making electronic dance music as in mixing up beats to create a new beat.

Sanat had a tough childhood, hailed from Mumbai and was raised in a surrounding with no history of musical advancements in the family. He was often confused in recognising his passion before he stumbled upon his taste for music.

At the age of 16,Sanat began experimenting with various musical beats that he was quite fascinated. The joy he gained from mixing up different musical beats made him fall in love with music creation and eventually followed songs.

Following his little experiments with music in his childhood, Sanat started becoming a lot more passionate about the way he approached music. At the age of 16, he used FL Studio to create some mesmerising content which put his friends into a spell.

That was the moment of truth for Sanat. His classmates urged him to continue with such mixes as they found it followed a trend in music different to the ones they heard around them.

Years later, the one decision to follow his passion made all the changes in his life that he’s now grateful. He is now a Musician who loves to try out new paths to create music. Sanat made his debut with “Calamity” at the young age of 16. In 2021, he produced the song “Astronomia”, which turned out to be the biggest hit in his musical career. There was no turning back from that moment of fame. With more stones of victories to step on, he strives forward with a fire of passion.

Outlook Newsletters

