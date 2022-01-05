Wudzo Launches Fully Integrated Home-tech Platform For Customers

Home-tech has become a very important aspect of decor. This is especially the case when people have finally started paying extra care to how their home’s interior looks. After all, the environment you stay in shapes the way you think, feel, and act.

With the idea of changing the interior landscape of India, two passionate and talented individuals, Manoj Martin and Varun Ravindran started their own luxury home decor company, Wudzo. At Wudzo, they incorporate their impeccable taste for aesthetics, their understanding of technology, their social and cultural derivations, and create beautiful interior and exterior designs for anyone who is willing to live in their house of dreams.

Through their own experience centers in HSR layout and HRBR layout, Wudzo is on the cusp of becoming eponymous to Bangalore’s home design. From providing extraordinary decor services to helping customers and clients find their home style, these experience centers have a place for everything.

Wudzo has recently achieved a new feather in their cap with their fully integrated home-tech platform for their customers from the experience centers. This home-tech platform is built to make the user experience simpler and much more put together. This way, customers are not only able to take advantage of the genius designers working with the company, but also get to experience a seamless, high-tech, modern, and sure-shot way of getting their homes designed.

The idea behind the home-tech platform is tied to the way our society is headed towards in the near future owing to the latest technological advancements. As with the idea of the metaverse, Wudzo’s home-tech platform aims at allowing customers to be able to stay at home and still have complete control over their home decor.

This fully integrated app is also beneficial in this sense because it allows the Covid-stricken population to be as socially distant as possible. Wudzo’s home-tech platform is one of a kind that will allow the company to not only transform the way homes in Bangalore look like. Instead, this pioneering platform aims at shifting the home decor environment of the entire country, one step at a time.

At Wudzo’s experience centers, customers get to build their own interior decor projects. These projects are generally customizable and come with several ways in which customers can make the process their own. From choosing a decor style to choosing their own designer from the company, customers get as much flexibility as possible.

While all this flexibility is perfect for customers to get exactly what they might need, it also poses a lot of issues. Issues such as tracking and managing projects and staying in touch with designers are all viable. The home-tech platform is built to tackle this problem exactly.

Through Wudzo’s home-tech platform, all these exclusive problems are taken care of. The platform is built for customers to be able to track their individual projects at ease. They can make decisions and track each progressive step from the comfort of their homes through the smart platform.

Not only do customers get to track what the progress looks like, but also get to track billing and costs of the entire project. With every new expenditure incurred on the project, customers will be notified. This way, they can be fully aware of both the process and cost and do not have to face any unwanted surprises towards the end of their project.

One of the crucial things that the platform covers is communication. More often than not, due to both the customers and the designing team’s busy schedules, communication might become a problem. To solve this particular issue, Wudzo’s home-tech platform helps customers get directly in touch with their designers. In fact, not only the designers, but the entire team working on their project is readily available to communicate with on the fully integrated home-tech platform.

To make communication even simpler, the platform offers an AI-enabled chatbot. This chatbot’s 24-hour availability helps customers develop another and more available touchpoint for the company. This chatbot allows customers to book meetings with their designers and other team members. This chatbot can also help solve general queries that customers might have in their association with the company.

SInce Wudzo mostly deals in modular interior design, this platform also helps customers get production statuses of their products from the modular factories directly. Several other handy features such as payment tracking only make the platform even more powerful.

Wudzo is sure to take over the luxury interior decor industry in Bangalore with its smart interaction of art with science. The company recognizes customers’ pain points and by developing a home-tech platform as potent as theirs, they are on the journey to solve all of them. This is why only within the four years of being in business, Wudzo is already a highly credible platform recognized as one of the top interior designers in Bangalore.