Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Wudzo Launches Fully Integrated Home-tech Platform For Customers

Wudzo is on the cusp of becoming eponymous to Bangalore’s home design.

Wudzo Launches Fully Integrated Home-tech Platform For Customers

Trending

Wudzo Launches Fully Integrated Home-tech Platform For Customers
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T17:28:00+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 5:28 pm

Home-tech has become a very important aspect of decor. This is especially the case when people have finally started paying extra care to how their home’s interior looks. After all, the environment you stay in shapes the way you think, feel, and act.

With the idea of changing the interior landscape of India, two passionate and talented individuals, Manoj Martin and Varun Ravindran started their own luxury home decor company, Wudzo. At Wudzo, they incorporate their impeccable taste for aesthetics, their understanding of technology, their social and cultural derivations, and create beautiful interior and exterior designs for anyone who is willing to live in their house of dreams.

Through their own experience centers in HSR layout and HRBR layout, Wudzo is on the cusp of becoming eponymous to Bangalore’s home design. From providing extraordinary decor services to helping customers and clients find their home style, these experience centers have a place for everything.

Wudzo has recently achieved a new feather in their cap with their fully integrated home-tech platform for their customers from the experience centers. This home-tech platform is built to make the user experience simpler and much more put together. This way, customers are not only able to take advantage of the genius designers working with the company, but also get to experience a seamless, high-tech, modern, and sure-shot way of getting their homes designed.

The idea behind the home-tech platform is tied to the way our society is headed towards in the near future owing to the latest technological advancements. As with the idea of the metaverse, Wudzo’s home-tech platform aims at allowing customers to be able to stay at home and still have complete control over their home decor.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

This fully integrated app is also beneficial in this sense because it allows the Covid-stricken population to be as socially distant as possible. Wudzo’s home-tech platform is one of a kind that will allow the company to not only transform the way homes in Bangalore look like. Instead, this pioneering platform aims at shifting the home decor environment of the entire country, one step at a time.

At Wudzo’s experience centers, customers get to build their own interior decor projects. These projects are generally customizable and come with several ways in which customers can make the process their own. From choosing a decor style to choosing their own designer from the company, customers get as much flexibility as possible.

While all this flexibility is perfect for customers to get exactly what they might need, it also poses a lot of issues. Issues such as tracking and managing projects and staying in touch with designers are all viable. The home-tech platform is built to tackle this problem exactly.

Through Wudzo’s home-tech platform, all these exclusive problems are taken care of. The platform is built for customers to be able to track their individual projects at ease. They can make decisions and track each progressive step from the comfort of their homes through the smart platform.

Not only do customers get to track what the progress looks like, but also get to track billing and costs of the entire project. With every new expenditure incurred on the project, customers will be notified. This way, they can be fully aware of both the process and cost and do not have to face any unwanted surprises towards the end of their project.

One of the crucial things that the platform covers is communication. More often than not, due to both the customers and the designing team’s busy schedules, communication might become a problem. To solve this particular issue, Wudzo’s home-tech platform helps customers get directly in touch with their designers. In fact, not only the designers, but the entire team working on their project is readily available to communicate with on the fully integrated home-tech platform.

To make communication even simpler, the platform offers an AI-enabled chatbot. This chatbot’s 24-hour availability helps customers develop another and more available touchpoint for the company. This chatbot allows customers to book meetings with their designers and other team members. This chatbot can also help solve general queries that customers might have in their association with the company.

SInce Wudzo mostly deals in modular interior design, this platform also helps customers get production statuses of their products from the modular factories directly. Several other handy features such as payment tracking only make the platform even more powerful.

Wudzo is sure to take over the luxury interior decor industry in Bangalore with its smart interaction of art with science. The company recognizes customers’ pain points and by developing a home-tech platform as potent as theirs, they are on the journey to solve all of them. This is why only within the four years of being in business, Wudzo is already a highly credible platform recognized as one of the top interior designers in Bangalore.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Sabarna Roy Releases His 8th Literary Work, A Marriage, An Affair, And A Friendship

Sabarna Roy Releases His 8th Literary Work, A Marriage, An Affair, And A Friendship

Co-founder Of Colexion, Bibin Babu Talks About What's In Store For Fandoms Across World

Soil Health Ensures Healthy Crop Yield & Food Sufficiency

Online Dispute Resolution Platform Voxya Gives New Hope To Disgruntled Indian Consumers

A Walk With Meditation Teacher And Spiritual Guide Rohit Sahoo

Md. Faysal Hossain Is The New Rising Musical Talent In Bangladesh

Nivetha Muralidharan Becomes A Constant Face Of E-Commerce Business Specialization

Jaigo Gill Cover Song Ajj kal ve x Awaaz Made It To Top 50 Songs In India On Spotify

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Iconic Roles Played By Her In Films

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Iconic Roles Played By Her In Films

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Remo Dance Studio Of Remo D'Souza Creates A Stir In The Entertainment Industry With The News Of Its Opening In Ahmedabad

Remo Dance Studio Of Remo D'Souza Creates A Stir In The Entertainment Industry With The News Of Its Opening In Ahmedabad

Here’s A Sneak Peek Into Child Artist Amreen Malhotra’s Viral Reel Videos Of Instagram

Here’s A Sneak Peek Into Child Artist Amreen Malhotra’s Viral Reel Videos Of Instagram

For Enterprises Battling IT Talent Attrition, NeoNXT Is Proving To Be A Game-Changer.

For Enterprises Battling IT Talent Attrition, NeoNXT Is Proving To Be A Game-Changer.

RSWS- Road Safety World Series T20 Season 2 Will Be Held Massively In India And UAE - 5th Feb Confirmed.

RSWS- Road Safety World Series T20 Season 2 Will Be Held Massively In India And UAE - 5th Feb Confirmed.

Read More from Outlook

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Set 240-run Target

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Set 240-run Target

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. India start with a slender lead. The visitors are eyeing first series win in South Africa.

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

Pallavi Chakravorty / We have more than 434 million users on Facebook in India. And, as per the numbers disclosed over the last few years, we are growing equally in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Ajit Mohan said.

Advertisement