World's First Sustainable Blockchain Ecosystem 5ire Announces The Launch Of 5ire Capital

5ireChain, which is focused on solving the environmental concerns of blockchain at the core, launches 5ire Capital - a VC arm of 5ire to promote the overall growth of the 5ire ecosystem and invest in environmentally sustainable projects with their mission of having a prosperous planet for all.

5ireChain, a fifth generation blockchain ecosystem that seeks to address sustainability issues that no blockchain has been able to solve, announces the launch of 5ire Capital, a VC arm of the 5ire ecosystem. This announcement follows the company's recent $10 Million funding raise from private Sales to expand blockchain adoption and support sustainability-driven projects that accelerate financial inclusion, eliminate poverty, and preserve the environment.

To leapfrog from the present industry 4.0 to industry 5.0, where businesses and corporations act as a force for good, enforce benefits and profits to co-exist, ideas in line with 5ire's vision need to be supported from incubation to scaling. Speaking about the new launch, Pratik Gauri, Co-founder, and CEO at 5ireChain, said, "The VC fund will be launched to accelerate global blockchain adoption and solve sustainability issues, thereby leading the 5th Industrial Revolution and supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

The funds will be made available to entities that develop blockchain-based projects that have a broad impact on persistent social problems. The goal is to create a unique investment opportunity that offers competitive long-term returns and acts as a good diversifier for promoting blockchain adoption as a catalyst for financial freedom. In addition, part of the newly launched VC fund will be used to expand the new start-up's technological infrastructure, accelerate product development, and implement innovative marketing strategies, among other things.

"We are pleased to announce 5ire Capital. This new VC arm of our ecosystem reflects our primary vision of sustainability and empowers everyone to benefit from this new frontier in technology. We do not doubt that our community will benefit from this fund and help build sustainable solutions to achieve a hunger-free world.", said Prateek Dwivedi, Co-founder and CMO at 5ireChain.

5irecapital will be a DAO, powering a bottom-top community building and innovation. As part of the 5ire ecosystem, it will pull back a certain percentage of any amount of investment into the 5ire community as airdrops. In addition to enabling the DAO's core creative outputs, giving back to the community through airdrops symbolizes a borderless resource distribution.

"5irecapital will incentivize the next generation of investors, builders, and creators. The potentials of decentralized governance will be strengthened, thereby providing an opportunity to incubate and scale new ideas.", added Vilma Mattila, co-founder and CBO at 5ireChain.

Sustainability and supporting the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations are at the heart of everything we do. To create the Unicorns of Tomorrow, we are searching for mission-driven founders that are interested in creating a new paradigm in "social impact." We're in the business of sustainability, and we're on the lookout for the next unicorn who will pave the way.

About 5ire

5ireChain is a distributed computing platform, a tier 1 high-performance distributed computing platform with great runtime functionalities geared toward consensus-level sustainability. Its technological stack enables protocol-level SDG oracles, cross-chain interoperability, Metaverses, WebAssembly, EVM smart contracts, real-time economic data gathering, telemetry with IoT, augmented and virtual reality, and smart sensors, as well as incentive AI SDG analysis. 5ireChain is guided by accelerating the implementation of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to establish a society based on a benefit-based economy. 5ire is a blockchain ecosystem dedicated to advancing sustainability, technology, and innovation to usher in the fifth industrial revolution. In direct opposition to the Fourth Industrial Revolution's proclivities for dehumanization, technology, and innovation, best practices must be turned toward the service of humanity. 5ire serves as a conduit for the world's transition from 4IR to 5IR. 5ireChain's innovation centres on its consensus technique based on nPoS and its main technology, "Proof of 5ire." By incorporating sustainability and social impact into the consensus mechanism, this technology empowers enterprises by financially rewarding them for adopting sustainable practices. 5ireChain is committed to bringing about a paradigm change from a profit-driven to a benefit-driven economy by developing the world's first blockchain-based for-benefit ecosystem. It aspires to be the leading ecosystem in resolving sustainability concerns. Therefore, to lead the 5th industrial revolution, sustainability and support for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are more profitable than acting in opposition to this paradigm.

More information about 5ireChain can be found by clicking on the following links:

Website: https://5ire.org

White paper: https://bit.ly/5ireWP

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/5ireChain

Twitter: https://twitter.com/5irechain

Discord: https://discord.gg/h5gY4B6mFY

Telegram: https://t.me/OfficialFireChain