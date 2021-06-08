With The Release Of Sreedhar Bevara’s ‘The Roaring Lambs’, An Intellectual Storm Begins

Author and Leadership expert Mr. Sreedhar Bevara shares his insights into how he came up with the national bestseller ‘The Roaring Lambs’ to be the next book for great leadership. He shares his new book with us, “Welcome to the jungle and The Roaring Lambs. Here, ‘survival of the fittest is the ultimate truth. The ‘powerful’ rule and the ‘weak’ die in what is considered a natural food chain. But what if the ‘powerful’ tamper this organic arrangement for selfish gains and resort to mass murder? How can the ‘weak’ be led against the ‘strong and selfish’ to restore the law? Balance in recognising the power of surroundings itself is the first step to good leadership, especially towards fostering harmony and coexistence in the surroundings. One’s own power can excel when they understand well the power and mechanism of their surroundings. This is not just about finding the leader within but also excelling as a great leader. Coexistence is an open code for the whole system to thrive and progress but is practiced only by those few great leaders. They understand the devastating impact in the long run whenever the ‘law of nature gets tampered. There is no room for manipulation and unfairness when it comes to achieving things. Meaning, real leaders respect the safety of the present and vision for the future. Short gains are out of their equation, and all actions are meant for the long term. Vision remains the most vital element of all challenges of the leadership area.”

The book has taken the entire market into storms. The author is being appreciated across the world. We dig into what inspired him to pen this fable “ Having reached several readers across the world with my previous leadership book ‘Moment of Signal – How Being Alert to Signals can Change Your Life and Make You a Better Leader’, my research into creating another successful book but through characters continued. In that process, a quote from Alexander the Great, “I’m not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I’m afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion”, had sparked the fire to bring out a story that can relate with the most debated question of ‘are leaders born or made?’. Through the main characters of Lambs and Lions, it deals with important yet regular challenges in the leadership such as; ‘will some leader rise among the Lambs and inspire them to rise to the occasion? Can a group of lambs led by a great leader defeat a pride of lions? Who can remind a king in act-of-denial, an ecosystem matters for the overall survival itself? Can the kingdom supersede ‘The law of the jungle’, or will it emerge above everyone and anyone? What is the roaring all about? Is it to a mere win or to prove a point, or is it about fighting the challenges to survive?’ are among the few situationally addressed in this work.

The author shares his all-time favourite quote with us as a word of inspiration “ The famous saying goes “, Every morning in Africa, a gazelle wakes up, it knows it must outrun the fastest lion, or it will be killed. Every morning in Africa, a lion wakes up. It knows it must run faster than the slowest gazelle, or it will starve. It doesn’t matter whether you & the lion or a gazelle-when the sun comes up, you’d better be running.” This saying suits all weathers, and one must be prepared to survive at all possible times with their own choices.”

The author also takes us into the publishment journey “ HarperCollins being one of the top class publishing names in the world; it’s everyone’s dream to be a chosen author, especially to be engraved next to several famous and legendary names since the year 1817. The HarperCollins’ Indian office is doing a fine job in terms of choosing great subjects of all genres serving the readers of all classes. My experience working with them remains professional and rewarding in terms of reaching out to more reading hands across the country and elsewhere. Edge with them is their in-depth understanding of the market, the pulse of the readers, and the titles they choose, along with an efficient supply chain.

Mr. Sreedhar Bevara is an Alum of IIM Ahmedabad, Author of bestseller Moment of Signal, Senior Corporate Leader, Motivational Speaker at elite universities (including IIMs IITs and American Universities) international Organisations. His new leadership book The Roaring Lambs, published by HarperCollins, has become a national bestseller that was also prerelease endorsed by TOI, Dr. Deepak Chopra & Mark Victor Hansen.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine