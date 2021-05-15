With 'Inspire In Ink' Campaign, Inkxpert To Contribute 20% Profits To Education Of Underprivileged Children

You know a startup is headed in the right direction when it gets funding from Silicon Valley. After receiving a $4.2 million grant from Google and Y Combinator, Inkxpert, a content consultation startup, saw itself on a similar trajectory and bumped its evaluation to a mind-boggling $7 million.

Focusing on quality content, Inkxpert is transforming the $42 billion content marketing industry by offering quality content on a Netflix like subscription basis. This new strategy enables clients to reduce marketing cost by hiring technical writers only when they want one. Powered by a transparent business model, Inkxpert lets its clients have clear communication with the talent they employ.

In addition to all this, the company was started by Akhilesh Panigrahi with Rs 5,000 in 2018. These numbers show that the company has gone through tremendous growth in the last couple of years. That said, the budding startup does not want to stop with what it has achieved and wants to give back to the community.

In fact, the CEO gave an initial donation of Rs 3 crore to set up the Inkxpert foundation, a CSR initiative by the company. The foundation focuses on empowering children through education and believes that every child deserves quality education irrespective of their socio-economic status.

The pandemic and the atrocities it caused made the Inkxpert foundation to act on its feet. Therefore, they joined hands with the CSR arm of GSA airlines, a Delhi based air-cargo service provider, to help those in need. As the first act of kindness, the foundation distributed over 2,000 nutritional and educational kits to children in the age bracket of 3-6 years.

To ensure that the help reached people who are really in need, Inkxpert foundation identified 1,000 kids dependent on Anganwadis for both food and education. The foundation then provided packages to these children. In addition to this, the foundation also provided stationery kits and nutritional packs to existing relief operations that the AAP government was conducting.

Although the foundation has just been set up, the CEO has bigger plans and wants to start a new campaign that solves the country's biggest problems: illiteracy. According to Statista, India had a literacy rate of 74.37 per cent in 2021, which shows that more than 25 per cent of the country cannot read or write. It is here that the budding startup wants to make a difference.

‘Inspire In Ink’ - Creating an Impact

With the new “Inspire In Ink” initiative, the content creation company wants to come together as a team and help provide education to the unprivileged in India. By starting the “Inspire In Ink” campaign, Inkxpert will contribute 20% of all profits to teaching the underprivileged in the country.

The company will be collaborating with TFI for this campaign, a renowned non-government organization. With multiple fellowships programs, the organization touches over 32,000 students in 260 under-resourced schools in the country. This will help the collaboration to reach the people who are really in need. Not only this, TFI has a strong alumni network that serves 33 million children in the country, offering quality education to the underprivileged.

Looking at the initiative, Inkxpert shows that in a cutthroat startups ecosystem, there are still some companies that want to invest in the betterment of the country and are not in the game just for profit. By working with organizations like TFI, the startup wants to help the people who are really in need and don’t just want to allocate funds in the name of CSR. By starting the “Inspire In Ink” initiative, the content creators of the country are writing a new chapter by educating those in need and giving them an equal opportunity at success.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine