Why We Need More Women Like KIMAYA KAPOOR, A Beauty Who's Redefining Inspiration

Women Empowerment, Feminism, Beauty. They all seem to be losing their meaning in this very age of Social Media. Where young girls tragically follow the so-called 'Influencers', allured by their filtered aura. While the aspirations have boiled down to just one word, 'Viral', It is difficult to find a rare persona that one can truly idolize.

Today, Kimaya Kapoor is one such name that millions of women and young girls relate to. The people who already follow her know how awe-inspiring this woman is, right down from being Miss Hyderabad 2018 Congeniality, travelling the globe on her terms to taking her passion for sports in the world of Athletics by training for Gymnastics and Mixed Martial Arts.

"I have to represent my country soon. So there's no compromise. I've been training hard. I don't get it when people tell me about their aspirations but are afraid or just not serious enough to follow them. You have one life. Why not live like you know you just have one!!" says Kimaya.

At the mere age of 26, Kimaya has already done tons of notorious photoshoots and modelling projects for the biggest brands in the world; she's walked the ramp for many elite names. But even with such a strong presence in the glamour world. India's Top Travel Blogger Kimaya Kapoor rules her inhibitions. There's always something. Next, she wants to achieve.

"I meet a lot of young girls, who aspire the glamour industry. But I always tell them there's more to this world. Beauty & glamour is, of course, attractive. But you need to be driven to something that comes from within. We are women. And there's so much more to us than just glamour. When you find that within you, you don't need any outer influence." adds Kimaya.

Before being an ace athlete or one of the leading travel bloggers in the country, Kimaya had to make her share of tough decisions. Be it quitting her lavish MNC job or calling her odds in the glamour world.

But all this has made her who she is today.

This journey has never been easy. But so far, she says, it's been a hell of a ride, and the journey has just begun.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine