When Culinary Art Meets Music!

Renowned chef, chocolatier and cake sculptor Harneet Jolly surprised composer Bickram Ghosh and veteran playback singer Hariharan for their star-studded launch of 'Ishq – Songs Of Love', bumping up the larger-than-life celebration with delectable cakes, a beautifully crafted violin made out of chocolate, and edible photo frames fuelling the much needed celebratory emotion post-pandemic!

The industry doyens including Anupam Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, Sanjeev Kapoor, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kavita Seth, Lesle Lewis, Kaavya Jones, Sandip Soparrkar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Salim Merchant, Akshay Hariharan, Karan Hariharan, Shilpa Rao, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Purbayan Chatterjee, Gurneet Jolly, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Yogesh Lakhani among others made their presence felt for the EP launch at Tap, Juhu, where renowned chef, chocolatier and cake sculptor Harneet Jolly's live sculpture cake added more energy to the musical evening!

"It's always nice to have your work appreciated, especially when it is coming from the world's most acknowledged artists. Bollywood is everyone's fantasy in India. It is bliss to have my work acknowledged here. I have grown up watching these artists. Being artists, even though from different art horizons, they could deeply relate to my art," avers Chef Harneet Jolly

On being appreciated by Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor at the launch, Harneet shares, "It was a grand feeling hearing praises from the top-tier talent in the industry. I had a vision for my sculpture cake, and he connected with it. It's way beyond just the technicalities of it. It was very reassuring that I am on the right track. We spoke about my cake sculpture, our future plans, and my upcoming book on desserts. I respect Chef Sanjeev Ji for holding his legacy for three decades and the person he is."

