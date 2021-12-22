What's Trending In Bedsheets This Season

The bed linen you use says a lot about you: it reflects your tastes and personality. Too often, buy bed linen as an afterthought or go for cheaper options that might not suit our skin and overall health. However, more and more people are catching on to the idea of buying cotton bedsheets from the best brands so that they last long and wear well.

However, you might still pick out drab, uninspiring bedding that does your bed no favours. Indeed, the bed linen space has had a lot of new elements that are changing the way consumers view bedding as a whole.

Bored with your bed linen and want to know what's hot in the bedding space? Here are some pointers:

#1 Fitted bedsheets.

These are new in the East, but the West has had them for decades. Simply put, these are bedsheets that literally 'fit' around the mattress – they feature elastic sides, which are simply placed over the mattress sides. There is no need to tuck the sheet under the mattress the way you would with a flat sheet. Fitted bedsheets offer ease and convenience – they do not require any effort, and anybody can easily make the bed in minutes. Besides, they are washed and maintained just like all over the bedding. However, you must fold them properly: since they do not feature any corners, they do not fold lengthwise or breadthwise.

#2 Anti-viral bedsheets.

Did you know that bed sheets fight off infectious viruses and disease-causing microbes? If you haven't already bought these for your home, the time to do so. Premium bed linen brands in India offer these sheets that protect you as you sleep. The sheets are treated with a patented HealthGuard technology – this finish on the fabric provides up to 99.99% protection from a range of disease-causing viruses and germs. Interestingly, the sheets may even kill the dreaded novel Coronavirus! Interestingly, the patented technology is also available for designer bedsheets from premium brands. The finish doesn't lose its effect even with regular washing.

#3 Hygro cotton bedsheets.

If there is one complaint you have against your bedding, it gets stiff and scratchy with use. Regular washing and use can make ordinary cotton bed sheets stiff. Even the colours might fade, and the fabric may start pilling. But there's a solution to these issues: get hygro-cotton bedsheets that pamper the skin as you sleep and get softer with every wash. The sheets are made from the finest cotton woven with a patented spinning technology. The sheets offer more breathability and comfort since they adjust the temperature as per the environmental temperature – this keeps you blissfully cool even on a warm night. Besides, their softness must be experienced to be believed. No more scratchy and stiff sheets for you – get years of best use from these sheets from premium bed linen brands in India.

#4 Air-purifying bedsheets.

We read news reports of escalating air pollution levels all over the country. Still, most of us live in harmful and toxic environments – and we don't even realise the enormity of the situation till our loved ones, or we fall ill. The rise of greenhouse gases and smoke in the air spell disaster for human and animal health. Apart from installing air purifying systems in your home, there is a simple measure you can take: get air-purifying bedsheets for your home. Premium bed linen brands like Spaces offer the CO2pure collection of cotton bedsheets that absorb and neutralise greenhouse gases like Carbon Dioxide. They also mineralise harmful oxides like Nitrogen Oxides – these are converted into the harmless matter to you and the environment, thus keeping you safe as you sleep. These sheets are lifesaving ones, keeping bedrooms protected from the onslaught of air pollution – and they feature the best colours and designs, too.

How to buy bedsheets online

Buying bed sheets online is one of the simplest tasks. Here's how you do it:

Select your preferred bed linen brand online and browse its different collections

Select the bedding as per the right size: Single, Double or Large

Check the material (ensure it is 100% cotton for the best results) and design. Zoom into the product images and check the manufacturer's specs alongside to get details about the product before you add it to the shopping cart

Once you are satisfied with your choice, proceed to checkout and pay for your purchases online. You can even gift designer bedsheets to your loved ones and have them delivered to their homes

Which of the trendy bedding above are you getting for your home? Tell us in the comments below.