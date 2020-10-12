What To Do If One Does Know The Correct Birth Time: Explains Dr. Vinay Bajrangi

Every planet casts its influence on the native as per its positioning at that time. Every combined positioning of the planet is so unique that it may take hundreds of years for two horoscopes to be the same. Therefore one must understand what is the significance of correct birth time? And what to do if you don't know your correct birth time. Dr. Vinay Bajrangi, the top best astrologer, explained the effect of birth time in a horoscope and the process of birth time rectification to Outlook. Here are the excerpts of the interview:

How does birth time affect a horoscope?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Correct birth time is essential for predictions in astrology. One should understand what is the role of correct birth time in astrology. The three main components to form a horoscope are birth date, time of birth, and birthplace. Even a slighest of variation in any of these will change the planets' positioning in the horoscope. The predictions are based on the positioning of the planets in the horoscope. Therefore the slightest change in the positioning of the planets will result in an altered prediction. A little change in birth time, say even to the tune of one second, can alter the planets' positioning and thus the prediction. Hence we should know that birth time is essential in astrology.

How a small difference in birth time affects predictions?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Yes, a small change in birth time affects predictions. It is simple to understand, take the case of twins born one minute apart. Despite being born just a minute apart, both have distinctly different behaviors, likings, and temperaments. They grow up to have different lives and fate. Therefore, it is immensely necessary to have the correct time of birth before getting a prediction done.

How does a wrong birth time affect the marriage prospects?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: A wrong birth time means a wrong birth chart and, thus, a flawed prediction. Usually, we classify a person as a Manglik based on Mars' specific placement in the horoscope. A wrong birth chart can easily classify one as a Manglik even though he/she may not be. Similarly, prediction through a wrong birth chart may signal an early or normal-age marriage, whereas it may not happen this way. The wrong birth chart predictions can make the native complacent and prevent the native from taking correcting measures. In these circumstances, the basic purpose of consulting and correcting through the charts gets defeated.

I have seen many persons who, due to their wrong birth charts, indulged in those rituals/remedial measures that delay their marriage further. There are instances when the astrologer advises tying the knot before a certain age without realizing that the birth chart placed before him is flawed.

So, the native must be doubly sure of his/her birth time before presenting it to an astrologer. Same way, it is the astrologer's prime responsibility to ascertain the correctness of the birthtime by applying the technique of birth time verification.

What is the technique of birth time verification?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Birth time verification is a technique that should be applied by an astrologer before actually reading the horoscope. In this technique, the astrologer tries to verify a few events of the recent past. If these events get confirmed, then the astrologer becomes sure of the birth times. There are many birth time verification techniques such as the Surya Paddyati, Chandra Paddyati, Mangal Paddyati, Navamsha-Chandra paddyati, etc. The astrologer chooses the one with which he is most comfortable. Here I would further add that applying any of these techniques requires tons of experience and immense capability.

How does a wrong birth time affect the career prospects of the native?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Here, I have a short story to narrate. Sudesh (name changed) was a brilliant student till class eighth. His concentration and eventually studies, however, began to slide down in his ninth and tenth standard. His parents were devasted with the class tenth results, where he has failed. Broke, they decided to meet an astrologer, little knowing that the horoscope they presented before him was flawed. The astrologer, too, without verifying the authenticity of Sudesh's birthtime, predicted that the boy was to have a more difficult time in the years to come. At best, he should be pursuing some subjects that took minimal efforts to pass.

The parents relying on the astrologer, made the boy take the tenth exams privately, and pushed him to study basic arts subjects. The boy graduated with simple arts subjects, and it was hard for him to find a suitable job, which was when he and his parents approached me.

I verified the birth time, which proved to be wrong. After getting the birthtime rectified, I found that the specific time of two years (class 8 to 9th) was harsh on him. But after that, things were to be good but relying on a wrong prediction; they spoiled the education, career, and years of the boy.

I asked him to pursue a course in computer coding. Computer coding could be a distant dream for a person with an arts background, but somehow he agreed.

He is now a successful computer programmer who started late but is doing something challenging and paying.

This is how a wrong birth chart affects the career prospects of a native. But in such cases, one has to blame oneself or the astrologer and not astrology as a science.

How can I know that my birth time is correct?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: An able astrologer, while reading the birth chart, can make out the correctness of the birth time. He reading the horoscope, interpolates the past events into charts, and checks for the timings. This gives a clue of the correctness of the birth time. This interpolation also proves the importance of the birth time in predictions.

How can I know my correct birth time?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Since birth time is significant in astrology, it is crucial to know the correct birth time. The unique process through which an astrologer finds out your right birth time is birth time rectification. But here I would like to maintain that not every astrologer is competent enough to take on the tedious exercise of rectification of birth time.

What is birth time rectification? And when birth time rectification is required?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Birth time rectification is a process to find the correct birth time of the native so that we can draw the birth chart for predicting the life ahead. There are many astrological techniques through for birth time rectification, but these techniques require a skillful and an experienced hand. If the native has a slightest of doubt of the correctness of the birth time and if the past predictions do not match, birth time rectification is required. The best astrologer for the birth rectification can correct the birth time to the nearest of one second.

Correct and accurate predictions result only when we have the right birth time, and it is possible to correct someone's birth time.

How to verify if the birth time is correct?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: As an able astrologer, if one can read the past with a fair amount of correctness, then you can be sure that the birth time is correct. Here again, one should understand that the horoscope should be in the hands of an able astrologer.

Now read this very carefully: People come to me with their birth time, but I habitually ask a few questions to cross-examine their time of birth, and you would be surprised that a good percentage of them have an error of few minutes in their birth time. I cross verify birth time because apart from their concern, I am concerned about my predictions' accuracy also.

Is horoscope reading possible without birth time? What to do if people don't have birth time?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Yes! Horoscope reading is possible without a birth time. An astrologer has various tools to predict future events such as he can draw a Prasha Chart and draw inferences from a relative's chart.

A master astrologer can predict based on chakras such as Kot Chakra, Sarvatobhadra chakra, Kalachakra, etc. The top best astrologers develop intense intuitive powers that couple with the Prasha chart give excellent results.

When you say what to do if people don't know correct birth, go for birth time rectification or consult an astrologer who knows the technique of Prasha chart.

Do birth time rectification applications /calculators give accurate results?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: No, they can never give accurate results because while doing birth time rectification, it so happens that we have to use many methods simultaneously. It is a technique that relies on the native's replies; hence no birthtime rectification application could give accurate results.

Is birth time rectification possible online?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: It is best to do face to face, but if there are a few constraints, we can do it online. Online means through chat and not online reports. The internet connections should be good, and the reception should be clear enough for the astrologer to read the facial expressions of the native.

